Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Jerry C. Callicutt and Julia R. Callicutt, along with Frank M. Massey and Margie G. Massey to SMP Builders, LLC, lots Pritchett Meadows, phase 4, $40,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Paul J. Stern and Nataliia S. Stern to Blake Orr and Allison Orr, lot Brookfield, phase one, on Northcrest Drive, Maps 1-4, $312,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Dylan Deroberts and Amy Shelton, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $395,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Timothy Carter to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Delaware Street, $19,000

Howard D. Tate Jr. and Beverly Grady Tate, along with Ryan Strickland and Marissa Strickland to OKOKU Express Inc., property Eden Mall, $275,000

Mark D. Wyatt and Melba Turner Wyatt to Abraham Vanmeter and Connie Vanmeter, lot Martinwood Road, $135,000

Southern Charm Property Solutions, LLC, to Remnant Real Estate Solutions, LLC, tracts Maryland Avenue, $26,500

Charles W. O’Neal Jr. and Sarah J. O’Neal to William D. Lauer Jr., lot Grand Oaks, section K, $120,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Jonathan W. Jones and Kela S. Jones to Christopher Lee Patton Jr. and Heather Louise Patton, lot Landfall Trace Drive, $135,000

Keith Harbour and Carol Harbour to Michael Shane Comer and Autumn G. Rakestraw, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Settlement Loop Road, $110,000

Charles H. Westmoreland and Florence Westmoreland to Jesse D. Yarbrough Jr. and Donna Ann Yarbrough, lots Price Street, $255,000

Rakestraw Builders Inc. to David E. McDonald and Kimberly A. McDonald, lot Greystone Village subdivision, phase II, $20,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Patricia A. Settle to Bruno S. Piriz Tabarez and Jennifer M. Reynoso Nunez, lot Holderby and Branch streets, $87,000

Ken Neagley and Karen Neagley to LSC Properties of NC, LLC, lot Piedmont Street, $29,500

James T. Kelly and Jennifer P. Kelly to Timothy Lawronne Dickerson, lot Briggs Street, $240,000

Megan Elaine Joyce to James D. Paschal, lot Crumpton Road, $73,500

JFS Holdings, LLC, of NC, to Primax Properties, LLC, of NC, 6.908 acres south Scales Street, $4.474 million

Shannon Noelle Clark to Guelich Enterprises, LLC, lots R.P. Richardson Estate, $19,000

Morrisette Paper Company Inc. to RW Smith Properties, LLC, lot Way Street, $75,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Brandi Nicole Jackson McIntyre from Starsky Lane McIntyre

Sherry Douglas from George Clark III

Kellie Jemina Barnes Crawford from Kelly Dupre Crawford

Jeanette G. Macklin-Evans from LeMar Evans

Annalise Andrea Helip Russell from Richard Earl Russell Jr.

Keshanna L. Mangan Ponder from Terrence Lamont Ponder

Tori Leigh Fewell from John Henry Fewell Jr.

Tomeka Shaneena Lesane from Kelvin I. Lesane

Corietha McPhail from William Allen Johnson Jr.

Timothy Lane Burleyson from Tammy Louise Burleyson

Crystal Ann Ward Collins from Blaney Maurice Collins

Monty Marcelle Johnson from Pamela Renee Johnson

Linda Mae Wilson from Otis Wilson

Tameka Marie Brown from Kayson Terrell Quinn

