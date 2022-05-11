Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Banner GLT, LLC, of Ohio, to Amer Estate Holdings, LLC, of NC, “Plat of Survey for Amer Estate Holdings, LLC—new lot A,” $1.05 million.

Cheryl A. Sawyer and Alan G. Sawyer to Clifford L. Pierce, 2.00 acres NC-1108, $75,000.

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Jon Curtis Haarsager and Dianne Denise Haarsager, lot Twin Creeks Drive, $277,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Iris Bowling Hundley to Robert Morgan, lot Highland Park Drive, $140,000.

Charles Alan Ray and Myra M. Ray, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Charles Alan Ray, POA, to Hebers Wallpaper & Paint, LLC, lot North Center Street, $43,500.

Charles Alan Ray and Myra M. Ray, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Charles A. Ray, POA, to Hebers Wallpaper & Paint, LLC, lot Irving Avenue, $43,500.

LLG Trustee LLC, substitute trustee, to CIM REO 2021-NR2, LLC, 7.765 acres Quesinberry Road, $56,500.

Leander Adams to Trevor Alan Ogle and Mary Katherine Ogle, lot Ellett Avenue, $251,000.

HG Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Jonathan Kole Walker and Kelsey Lee Walker, lot Shady Grove Road, $146,000.

Amber Dawn Spencer to Christy MeShell Stanfield, lot Front Street, $124,000.

Raymond W. Tonielli and Marlene Tonielli, plus Charles Caruso and Jo Ann Caruso, to Darrell Leon Willard Jr., lot Grand Oaks, section F, $120,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Michael C. Lee and Shauna H. Lee to Michael Allan Hill, lots Mountain Valley Development, $200,000.

MD RE, LLC, of NC, to Store Master Funding, XXII, LLC, two tracts Decatur and Dalton streets, $903,500.

Kaye Burton Merritt to Jodie Lynne Wilson and Joyce Lee Wilson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Murphy Street, $226,000.

Darlene Woods Atkins to Jason Kent Faries and Bridget Nicole Faries, 15 acres +/- Hopper Road, $30,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Linda S. Tosto to Pamela C. Williams and Lawrence J. Williams Jr., lot Deep Springs Country Club, section A, Map #8, $131,500.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Allen Wayne Haynes and Kathryn A. Haynes to Granville Homes, LLC, property Carl B. Haynes Estate, $262,500.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brian Washburn and Dana Washburn to June Gammon, lots H.R. Scott property, $119,000.

Michael Q. Hutcherson and Patsy D. Hutcherson to Charles Johnston Crumpton and Sarah Holmes Crumpton, lot Plat of Lake Le-Mar addition, $327,500.

Christine B. Sharpe to Thomas Alan Grigaliunas and Elizabeth Jean Grigaliunas, 1.5 acres Iron Works Road, $330,000.

Daniel Albert Cory and Kelly A. Cory to Micah A. Cory, lot Cedar Lane, $131,500.

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Ren Berk 19, LLC, of NC, to Dustin Bolton, lots Subdivision of land for H.L. Griffin, $175,000.

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Clifton D. Whitlow and Wanda C. Whitlow to Jerry Graves, lot Franklin Street, $51,000.

Divorces granted

in District Court

Terra Caprice Reid Maura from Fabian Lamarr Maura.

Shannon Bedsole Evans from George Walter Evans.

Marsha Lynn Cannon from Matthew Francis Cannon.

Michael Jared Medley from Jennetta M.R. Medley.

Natalie Rochelle Aikens from Patrick Stanley Aikens.

Cassundra L. Tillman Leaks from Zachary Tyrone Leaks.

Christa Lynn Draughn from Stephen Anthony Draughn.

Conor Robert Kincaid from Morgan Elizabeth Kincaid.

Tyriq Pass from Khirah Little.

Indria Diane Harris from Davontae Xavier Grace.

James Edward Cottle from Jodi Anne Cottle.