 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey A. Graham to Susan Mina O’Brien and Lori L. Leisen, lot Payne Place, phase 2, $239,000

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, D/B/A to Heather M. Essary and William H. Essary III, parcel Map No. 3 Belews Lake Acres, $195,000

Tillman W. Farrington to Britney Farrington Joyce and William C. Joyce, property and add-on Kout Lane, $370,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Teresa Southard Barrow and Ricky Barrow, plus Dorothy K. Southard to William James La Prade and Kelly Lemons La Prade, two tracts Ellett Avenue, $84,500

Lisa Watkins Rogers to Ronald W. Stanfield, lot Hampton Street, $100,000

Plaza Mini Storage, LLC, of NC, to Eden Plaza Mini Storage, LLC, of NC, property north Van Buren Road, $1.85 million

French J. Mock and Elsie J. Mock to Anthony R. Mock, lot Trogdon Drive and Barnett Street, $112,000

Beverly C. Cayton to Joshua Hill and Felishia Hill, two tracts Quesenbury subdivision, section 2, $215,000

Thoroughbred Resources, LLC, to Eden Parkdale, LLC, 26.3273 acres property “Parkdale America, LLC, subdivision, Survey for Parkdale American, LLC and A.C. Furniture Inc.” $3.513 million

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stephen B. Webb to M2R2, LLC, of NC, lot NC-704, $81,000

Glenn H. Chatman and Jill R. Chatman to Stephanie Mathis, tract Wilkins Street, $235,000

J.L. Mills Company Inc. of NC to MFN, LLC, lot west Decatur Street, $120,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Ms. Deborah Paulette Bowman to Benjamin Craig Reynolds and Brienna Reynolds, 8.12 acres Victory Hill Church Road or NC-1348, $130,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Triad Solutions Services, LLC, to Karen Cook and Susan Cook, a Free Trader, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Tinderbox Road, $204,000

Donald Craig Williams and Angela B. Williams to Jonathan Vanderschrick and Heather L. Daley, property Durhams Trail, $128,000

CMH Homes Inc. of Tenn. To Dennis H. La Drew Jr. and Cari Christine La Drew, 1.272 acres Sunset View Road, $166,000

Amy Gentry Matthews to Brittany S. Oldland and William L. Oldland, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest on Still Poplar Place, $297,500

James C. Anemone and Ann Marie Anemone to Kimberly O’Hara and James O’Hara, 3.092 +/- Almond Road, $173,000

Tommy T. Robertson to Janet A. Martin, two tracts Narrow Gauge Road, $165,000

Karen S. Cartlidge to Olivia D. Cotter and Charles Randall Martin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot River Run, phase 2, $240,000

John Anderson Lefler Jr. to Thomas H. Therrien and Tina L. Therrien, lots Hillcrest Acres subdivision, $52,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Columbus Owens and Shanna Marie Owens to Jack E. Bunch and Emma D. Bunch, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Chandler Mill Road, $125,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Michael Barnette and Neletta Barnette, lot Wolf Island Road, (or Harry L. and Mary C. Griffin property), $132,000

Louella T. Myers to Garry L. Bryant and Elizabeth A. Bryant, three parcels Newton Road, $255,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Tequisha Latek May from Shameak Terrell Williams

Alison Platt Matthews from Mark Andrew Richardson

Loren Harris from Kaleb Hood

Maurice Brandon Edwards from Maria Isabel Ruiz Edwards

Shelby Dwaine McMillion from Jackie Shaffer McMillion

Christopher Carroll Sawyer from Amelia Ann Sawyer

Brian Keith Jones from Patricia L. Jones

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News