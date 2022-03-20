Rockingham County Public Records

Property Transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Jordan Blake Willard and Karla Nelson Willard, lot Collybrooke, phase 3, $342,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Melanie Knight, lot Glovenia Street Development, $70,000
Gabriel Warren and Sarah Jo Warren to Jennifer Lee Holland, lot Village of Draper, $165,000
Maxine D. Hedman to Equity Investment Partners, LLC, lots Hamilton Street Development, $62,000
William R. Setliff to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot Draper Development, $37,500
Matthew James Smith and Florence Smith to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot Map #2 Woolen Mills Inc., $68,000
Casi Moore and Samuel Lee Moore Jr. to Tommy Neal Croff, lot Eden Acres, $100,000
People are also reading…
Jevon Johnson to Rally D. Pass, lot New Street, $145,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to Ray Alan Mills and Amanda L. Miles, 1.65 acres Maple Ridge Drive, $172,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Dale C. Simpson to Marcus M. Horne, lots Courtland Place, $14,000
Kathy C. Roberts to Sharon M. Fikes, lot Irvin Heights, $110,000
Alex Gossett and Melissa Gossett to Hugh David Neal Williams and Ivijo Williams, lot Fitzgerald Hills, $10,000
John A. Young and Barbara T. Young to Brandon Jean Patton, lot Carpenter Drive, $325,000
Guelich Enterprises, LLC, to Shekinah Angelica Norwood, lots Richardson Estate, $180,000
Robin Lynn Shelton and Arnold Lee Shelton to Hope Annette Mabe, two tracts Whip ‘O Will Way, $175,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Matthew L. Bullins and Natasha J. Bullins to Jacob Vaughn and Darion Vaughn, property Wright Dairy Road, $130,000
Bobby L. Ingle and Kimberly Ingle to Joseph Madison Purgason and Peggy Stone Purgason, lots University Estates, Map #2, $220,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Clinton D. Vernon II and Sarah Vernon to Christine D. Gaydon, 2.548 acres Ashley Loop Road on NC-2203, $160,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Ijeoma U. Abajtour from Mohammed Abajtour
Dwayne M. Terry from Wendy M. Blackwell
Bruce Avery Howerton from Amy Christine Howerton
Tari Galloway from DeAngelo Galloway
Scott Lambly from Kimmarie Palumbo
Eric Nathan Weathers from Ashanti Keya Littlejohn
Carina Romano Cuautle from Omar Romano Cuautle
Angela Mae Dillon Beeson from Barry Matthew Beeson
Kimberly Nicole Cantrell Burns from Luke Pledger Burns
Katherine Ann Collins from Timothy Lyons Collins
Billie Ann West from James Timothy Hedrick
Robert Paul Smith from Dana Price Smith
Susan Johnson Hines from Tony Franklon Hines
Luke Michael Stephens from Michelle Azevedo Stephens