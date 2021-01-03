Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
- Karyn M. Narlow and Sandra P. Schatz to Brian Earnhart and Michele Earnhart, lot Leeward Drive, $472,500
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to CIS Financial Services Inc., 1.22 acres on Ellisboro Road, $133,000
- D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Rhonda Carol Brunette and Michael Brunette, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $343,500
- Larry B. Ferguson and Gail H. Ferguson to Richard L. Ferguson and Andrea M. Figrillo, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, parcels four tracts “Map No. 2, Division of Property of Paul G. Knight Jr.,” $400,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
- Jeannine D. Wilkins to LaRinda R. Neal, lot West Burton Development, $147,000
- Martha W. Corum and Michael E. Corum to Arthur Herzog and Paulette Herzog, lot Summit Road, $127,500
- Faye G. Flint to Jonathan Fugitt and Tyffany Michelle Weddle Fugitt, lot Lake Street, $116,000
- Diane K. Guest to Alan Carpino and Doris Carpino, lot The Village, section one, $130,000
- Ms. Christa Matheson to Margaret Cox, lot Meadowgreen Village, $110,000
- Wright Wright & Maddrey, LLC, of NC, to 323W Stadium Dr. LLC, of Wyoming, 3.851 acres property “Plat of Survey for Wright Wright & Maddrey, LLC,” $2.765 million
- Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Hunter K. Walker and Savannah Walker, lot Meadow Greens Development, section 1, $198,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
- CMH Homes Inc. to John F. Lampkins and Mona Lisa Lampkins, lots W.M. Meeks property on Settlement Loop, $166,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
- Ruth E. Stevenson to Vicki W. Newberry, lot Breckenridge subdivision on Steamboat Drive, $60,000
- Robert A. Baum Jr. and Joan Baum to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lot Montgomery Street, $10,000
- Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Jason C. Berke and Hilary C. Berke, lot Marguerite Trace in The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 3, $45,000
- Suzanne Forbes Howard to Pamela Stone Cockerham and Fred Edward Cockerham, lot Lawndale Drive, $72,000
- Elton H. Trent III and Sallie E. Trent to Robert R. Dixon and Wendy L. Jordan, tracts Country Club Drive (4.49 acres) and South Park Drive (5.43 acres), $565,000
- MLW Investment Properties, LLC, to Joseph Phillip England Jr. and Katrina Crews England, lot Brooks Road, $125,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
- Gregory J. Gunderson and Judy M. Gunderson to Todd P. Gunderson, lot Pleasant Lane, $117,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
- Angela Marie Mullen Lowery from Michael Anthony Lowery
- Brian Keith Helms from Tammy Marie Booth
- Candace Marie Ahrens Anderson from Andrew Mitchell Anderson
- Paul David Simons from Loretta E. Simons
- Sabrina Kay Willis Kallman from Andrew Lars Kallman
- Arthur James Lane Jr. from Eunice Sharee Lane
- Stacey Elizabeth Lingerfelt from Joseph Lee Bridges
- Amanda Eason Key from Jeremy Harrison Blackwell
- Christy Lynn Sellers from John Christopher Sellers
- Miguel Angel Flores from Victoria Marie Flores
- David Ray Osborne Jr. from Robin Lynn Osborne
- Johnny Cruz from Debra Diane Cruz