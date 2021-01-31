 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard A. Baciuska and Karen J. Baciuska to Terry A. Crahen and Mary K. Crahen, lot Seven Creeks, phase I, $242,000

James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Stephen B. Price and Vickie W. Price, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $226,000

Carrie M. Stephens to Thomas Henry Lilly and Tina Wright Lilly, 1.268 acres “Revision of Lots 3&4, phase one, Rolling Brook Estates,” $20,000

Daniel L. Dawson and Tina M. Dawson to Colleen M. Glatzel, lots Hosam Estates, $380,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Jessica Maricela Najarro, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $357,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Michael Todd Shropshire and Jeanie H. Shropshire to Jolene Marie Buyna, lot Glovenia Street Development, $124,500

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Jonathan Marmelojo-Linan and Synthya Penaloza, lot Church Street, $113,000

Glenn T. Fain to Jackie Duncan and Holly Duncan, lot Victor Street, $23,000

Donald Bryan Denny and Erin Denny, along with Jason Andrew Denny and Michelle Denny, to Henry O’Neil Johnston and Meredith Craig Johnston, lots Whippoorwill Hills, $148,000

Samuel J. Byrd and Brenda B. Byrd to James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot Village of Draper Development (on Delaware Avenue), $23,000

Gloria M. Carroll to Darice Defoggi, lot Chestnut Street, $159,000

Pragnesh Desai and Jayshreeben Desai to Angela Mae Curry and Dudley Cleavon Broadnax, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot The Meadows, phase I, $185,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Robert Bruce Nelson and Vergie Garnica Nelson to Scott Robert Harris and Donnica Payne Harris, 8.064 acres Missouri Lane, $162,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Donald E. Peterson and Carol J. Peterson to Shannon Donald Pickard, lots Chaney Loop, $49,000

Donald Ray Joyce II and Stacey Strader Joyce to Edward C. Anderson and Anita Anderson, lot Church Street, $49,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to James Spinder II and Linda Spinder, lot Sitting Rock Farms, $22,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Michael Fargis Jr. and Rachel L. Fargis to Timothy Martin Bailey, lot Larkwood Drive, $62,500

Roy Calvin Revelation Siddle and Ivette Siddle, plus Marvin Herbert Siddle and Vickie Siddle, to Beatriz Rojas Salazar, lot South Harris Street, $5,000

Billy Ray Byrd and Amy Marie Byrd to Donna Hanks and Patricia Hanks, lots Pinelake Estate subdivision, $30,000

Brian Hill and Debra Hill to Jessica Lynn Doughty and Justin Rory Hunt, lot north Oakland Avenue, $137,000

Sagamore Homes NC, Inc. of NC, to Justin Travis Williamson and Katherine Elizabeth Williams, lot Winsome Forest on Sugar Maple Trace, $323,000

Joseph Timothy White Jr. and Kari Price White to Daniel L. Dawson and Tina M. Dawson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $295,000

Lorrie Spicer McKinley and Cory Alan McKinley to Joseph Timothy White Jr. and Kari Price White, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, on Winsome Laurel Road, $295,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Roy E. Campbell Jr. from Victoria Campbell

Scott Lee Moore from Michiko Michelle Moore

Carolyn Goodwin from Danny Goodwin

Christopher Allen Pickard from April Chilton Pickard

Tawanda Ann Blue Gaither from John Robert Gaither Jr.

Felipa Vallejo from Javier Diaz Moreno

Wanda Justice Smith from Gary Elonza Smith

Charlie Wilbert McDowell from Beverly Ann McDowell

Lashanda Darnelle Lucas Garlin from Maurice Jerome Garlin

Johnmichael Wayne Chalmers from Fortina Sherrica Chalmers

