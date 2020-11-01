 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carroll Creek, LLC, to George Edward King Jr. and Aqaugh Lynette King, 75.73 acres $175,000

411 Dogwood Acres, LLC, of NC, to Fawn Stevens, lots Dogwood Acres, $170,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gail W. McGuire to Marlin White, lot north Rickman Street, $105,000

Wash Lee Keen to Cassandra L. Keen, lot Grand Oaks, section J, $42,000

Adam R. Hunnicutt and Sharley Hunnicutt to Rodney Dwayne Woods and Sally Woods, 8.696 acres “Plat of Survey for Adam and Phillip Hunnicutt,” $57,000

David Wayne Grubb and Angela Marie Grubb to Jesse Boyd Griffith, 2.85 acres Price Road, $9,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

AGFirst Farm Credit Bank to Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley, lot Indian River Acres, $325,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Steve H. Wall and Vicki T. Wall to Stephen Spraggs and Marianna Kavulicova, lot NC-135, $155,000

Dwayne L. Lester and Tena H. Lester to Ashley R. Plyler, lot Survey for Settle Bridge Road, $240,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Joseph Hilver Iddings Jr. and Bonnie Williams Iddings to Rita Wright Gibbs, lot Creek Bend Estates, $28,000

Jane E. David plus Robin L. Helms and Terrence Helms to Harrison R. Garner and Naomi R. Garner, 3.51 acres Century Trail, $300,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Avocet Investments, LLC, to James Darin Quesinberry and Dawn Y. Quesinberry, lot Pearman Estates, $139,000

Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, to Michael Reid Carter, lot Sherwood Drive, $249,500

Jerry L. Graves to Equity Trust Company FBO Gwenola U. Brown, lots Amos and Warriner streets, $44,000

Thomas Joyce and Sheree Joyce to Celestino Vazquez Torres, lots C.H. Pettigrew subdivision, $60,000

Robert Leon Perdue and Ami Suzette Perdue to Robert Charles Van Wart and Janece Joan Van Wart, 1.62 acres NC-65, $105,000

District Court

Divorces granted in District Court

Brittany Joyce McCalvin from David Allen Ruffin Jr.

Issac Eugene Ochoa from Melissa Isabella Ochoa

Amanda Nebelski from James Nebelski

Gary Gene Charles from Sandra Lafoy Charles

Carl Junior Bostic from Adelia Denise Bostic

Margaret Mary Manning from Michael Joseph Manning

Jason Lee Henderson from Melba Rae Henderson

Valerie Griffin Andrews from John Martin Andrews

Angela Dawn Walker from Marvin Hargrove Jr.

Brittany L. Miller-Smith from Larry Donnell Smith

Rebecca Battle Barrett from Lawrence Earl Barrett

Elizabeth Shackelford Page from Leon Wayne Horne

Maurice Chevalier McFadden from Becky Rene McFadden

Tyler Austin Freeman from Samantha Marie Freeman

