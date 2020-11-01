Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carroll Creek, LLC, to George Edward King Jr. and Aqaugh Lynette King, 75.73 acres $175,000
411 Dogwood Acres, LLC, of NC, to Fawn Stevens, lots Dogwood Acres, $170,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Gail W. McGuire to Marlin White, lot north Rickman Street, $105,000
Wash Lee Keen to Cassandra L. Keen, lot Grand Oaks, section J, $42,000
Adam R. Hunnicutt and Sharley Hunnicutt to Rodney Dwayne Woods and Sally Woods, 8.696 acres “Plat of Survey for Adam and Phillip Hunnicutt,” $57,000
David Wayne Grubb and Angela Marie Grubb to Jesse Boyd Griffith, 2.85 acres Price Road, $9,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
AGFirst Farm Credit Bank to Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley, lot Indian River Acres, $325,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Steve H. Wall and Vicki T. Wall to Stephen Spraggs and Marianna Kavulicova, lot NC-135, $155,000
Dwayne L. Lester and Tena H. Lester to Ashley R. Plyler, lot Survey for Settle Bridge Road, $240,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Joseph Hilver Iddings Jr. and Bonnie Williams Iddings to Rita Wright Gibbs, lot Creek Bend Estates, $28,000
Jane E. David plus Robin L. Helms and Terrence Helms to Harrison R. Garner and Naomi R. Garner, 3.51 acres Century Trail, $300,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Avocet Investments, LLC, to James Darin Quesinberry and Dawn Y. Quesinberry, lot Pearman Estates, $139,000
Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, to Michael Reid Carter, lot Sherwood Drive, $249,500
Jerry L. Graves to Equity Trust Company FBO Gwenola U. Brown, lots Amos and Warriner streets, $44,000
Thomas Joyce and Sheree Joyce to Celestino Vazquez Torres, lots C.H. Pettigrew subdivision, $60,000
Robert Leon Perdue and Ami Suzette Perdue to Robert Charles Van Wart and Janece Joan Van Wart, 1.62 acres NC-65, $105,000
District Court
Divorces granted in District Court
Brittany Joyce McCalvin from David Allen Ruffin Jr.
Issac Eugene Ochoa from Melissa Isabella Ochoa
Amanda Nebelski from James Nebelski
Gary Gene Charles from Sandra Lafoy Charles
Carl Junior Bostic from Adelia Denise Bostic
Margaret Mary Manning from Michael Joseph Manning
Jason Lee Henderson from Melba Rae Henderson
Valerie Griffin Andrews from John Martin Andrews
Angela Dawn Walker from Marvin Hargrove Jr.
Brittany L. Miller-Smith from Larry Donnell Smith
Rebecca Battle Barrett from Lawrence Earl Barrett
Elizabeth Shackelford Page from Leon Wayne Horne
Maurice Chevalier McFadden from Becky Rene McFadden
Tyler Austin Freeman from Samantha Marie Freeman
