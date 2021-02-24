 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Louis Neal Stegall and Heather Webb Stegall to Candacy P. Ivey, lot Elam Avenue, $103,000

Shirley Freeman to Kenneth Eugene Craven Sr., lots Meadow Road, $82,000

David W. Wood and Kimberly Wood to Terry L. Wood and Sheila Wood, tracts Bryant Street, $50,000

Starling W. Gunn Jr. and Terri M. Gunn to Robert Dustin Coltrane, 3.25 acres +/- Survey for Starling Gunn Jr. and Terri M. Gunn,” $175,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Edward Peach and Connie P. Peach to Kristen N. Joyce and Tyler Hunt Joyce, lot Hunter Street, $259,000

James L. Tilley and Shirley A. Tilley to Johnny Ray Sanford, 46.99 acres, $179,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

BS&J Builders Inc. to Casey Nicole Vick, lots Mountain Valley Development, $159,000

Vivian C. Priddy to Christopher S. Avis, lot Poe Street, $44,000

Walter W. Cummings and Brenda E. Cummings, as joint tenants-in-common, to Said Benhammou, lot Deep Springs Club Inc., section C, $310,000

Jacob A. Shelton and Samantha A. Shelton to Jacob Martin and Corey Jordan, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 12.2 acres Wray Road, $225,000

Wanda Martin Freeman and Timothy Andrew Freeman to Randy R. Martin, two parcels W.T. Lauten Development, $20,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Sidney S. Cox and Brenda J. Cox to Carla S. Maxwell, lot Deerfield Estates subdivision, $140,000

Kristi Price Marshall and Paul W. Marshall to Catherine M. Pleasant, lots Dovefield subdivision, $165,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tommy W. Burnette Sr. and Sherleen S. Burnette to Bryan Gaidanowicz, lots Narrow Gauge Road, $400,000

Hugh E. Fraser III and Frances E. DeChurch to Gregory D. Williams and Christina R. Williams, property Pennington Road and adjacent lot Penn Lake Drive, $550,000

BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Paula Tillotson Sanchez, lots Sands Circle, $50,000

Paula Tillotson Sanchez and Jose Sanchez to Aurelio Beltran Benitez and Rosalina Martinez Valencia, lots Sands Circle, $50,000

The Wright Company of NC Inc. of NC to Donna Kay Turner, lot Hubbard Street, $145,000

Eugene Wayne Miller Sr. and Laura S. Miller to Victor Allen Clifton and Nicholas Leon Clifton, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Purcell Road, $35,000

Freeway Drive, LLC, of NC, to Innvest, LLC, of NC, tract Freeway Drive and South Park Drive, $480,000

Karen E. Pervier to David A. Corbett and Laura C. Corbett, 56.62 acres Olive Road, $650,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Lisa Dee Mullinax Stamey from Jackie Andrew Stamey

Deshaney L. Dunlap Page from Oliver Anthony Page

Heather Jordan Thomas from Demark Maurice Matthews

Randy Levi Alexander from Teresa Cowan Alexander

Elisha L. Edwards from David L. Edwards

Bryan Keith Moricle from Tracey Gay Moricle

Vanessa Ann Clark from Joseph Brian Clark

Samantha Dawn Vaughn from Alan Lee Vaughn

Alyssa Victoria Russell Jones from Jeffrey Scott Jones Jr.

Lorette Nicole G. Williams from Steven Darryl Williams Jr.

Latonia Lee Jackson Neal from Clinton Alexander Neal

Julius Vonzell Jacobs from Arlinda Mae Pearson Jacobs

