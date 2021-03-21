 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Candiss Roberts to Mohammed Hashim Chaniho and Zara M. Rahu, lot Cedar Hollow, phase I, $215,000

Justice Luke Aheron to Randal MacMullen and Dena MacMullen, lot Gideons Mill subdivision, $330,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Watson Investment Network LLC, of NC, to Jessica Michelle Stegall, lots Irvin River Heights, $137,000

Bobby Leon Dillard and Velma Lucas Dillard to Smith River Holdings, LLC, lot Forest Road, $25,000

James R. Walker and Ann Walker, plus Barney W. Walker Jr., to Rambling Rose Farm, LLC, 459.853 acres NC-1546, or Plat of Survey for B.W. Walker Estate, $1.15 million

Derryk Wayne Sivley and Bailee Danielle Sivley to Raymond Moore and Jane Moore, lot NC-1557, $146,500

Billie J. Howell to Michelle Leigh Griffin, lot Grand Oaks, section F, $23,000

Esmeralda Santos Diaz to James James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot Draper Development, $17,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Sak Investments, LLC, of NC, to Men Tra and Phuong Thi Thu Thach, property north Highway Street, $395,000

Sandra S. Vernon to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., lot Final Plat for Seven Creeks, phase II, $27,000

Ms. Carol F. Arnold to Cody R. Wilkinson and Rebecca N. Hoffman, lot Smothers Road, $164,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Terry A. Cromer and Mayra E. Cromer to Peachey Homes, LLC, lot Knightshire Estates, $27,500

Jordan Tony Doss and Ashley Halbrook Doss to Misty Reavis Byrd, one acre NC-65, $186,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Triad Remarketing, LLC, of NC, to Judy Ruiz and Santos Cruz, lot Elm Street or Irvin Heights, $135,000

Misty R. Byrd and Jason D. Byrd to Anthony Peter Cox, 47.22 acres NC-65, $650,000

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Terri L. Meadows, lot Roanoke Street, $105,000

Walter Lee Helms Jr. to Victoria Anne Sosnocki and Nicholas Dakota Pruett, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase I, $149,000

James A. Smith and Aimee J. Smith to Eric Jason Meyer and Rebecca Walker Meyer, two tracts Iron Works Road, $473,500

Caerus Properties, LLC, of NC, to MLW Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Branch Street, $30,000

Harleen Myatt to Ronald Flack, lot Irvin Street, $38,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to George Robert Morgan and Judy R. Morgan, lot Park Place, phase one, $225,000

John P. Day and Susan K. Day to Fred Waddell Jr. and Judy Waddell, lot Brentwood Drive, $185,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Ms. Jessica Yvonne Gentry plus Heidi Nicole Blackstock and Preston Bernard Blackstock, to Javan Chatman Jr. and Jamie M. Chatman, two tracts NC-2192, $50,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

David Allan Wiseman from Jeannie Mae Wiseman

Billy Ray Autry from Ebony Charmere Ingram

Jeffrey Noel Davis from Chasity Davis

Kimberly Shea Thompson from Sylvester Kennedy

James Franklin Hopkins from Joan Marie Hopkins

James Cody Corum from Nancy Christine Lemmond

Billie Marie Bunn from Brian Lynn Bunn

Jerome A. Martin from Courtney M. Martin

Travis Lamar Wilson from Angela Marie Wilson

