Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Candiss Roberts to Mohammed Hashim Chaniho and Zara M. Rahu, lot Cedar Hollow, phase I, $215,000
Justice Luke Aheron to Randal MacMullen and Dena MacMullen, lot Gideons Mill subdivision, $330,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Watson Investment Network LLC, of NC, to Jessica Michelle Stegall, lots Irvin River Heights, $137,000
Bobby Leon Dillard and Velma Lucas Dillard to Smith River Holdings, LLC, lot Forest Road, $25,000
James R. Walker and Ann Walker, plus Barney W. Walker Jr., to Rambling Rose Farm, LLC, 459.853 acres NC-1546, or Plat of Survey for B.W. Walker Estate, $1.15 million
Derryk Wayne Sivley and Bailee Danielle Sivley to Raymond Moore and Jane Moore, lot NC-1557, $146,500
Billie J. Howell to Michelle Leigh Griffin, lot Grand Oaks, section F, $23,000
Esmeralda Santos Diaz to James James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot Draper Development, $17,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Sak Investments, LLC, of NC, to Men Tra and Phuong Thi Thu Thach, property north Highway Street, $395,000
Sandra S. Vernon to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., lot Final Plat for Seven Creeks, phase II, $27,000
Ms. Carol F. Arnold to Cody R. Wilkinson and Rebecca N. Hoffman, lot Smothers Road, $164,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Terry A. Cromer and Mayra E. Cromer to Peachey Homes, LLC, lot Knightshire Estates, $27,500
Jordan Tony Doss and Ashley Halbrook Doss to Misty Reavis Byrd, one acre NC-65, $186,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Triad Remarketing, LLC, of NC, to Judy Ruiz and Santos Cruz, lot Elm Street or Irvin Heights, $135,000
Misty R. Byrd and Jason D. Byrd to Anthony Peter Cox, 47.22 acres NC-65, $650,000
Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Terri L. Meadows, lot Roanoke Street, $105,000
Walter Lee Helms Jr. to Victoria Anne Sosnocki and Nicholas Dakota Pruett, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase I, $149,000
James A. Smith and Aimee J. Smith to Eric Jason Meyer and Rebecca Walker Meyer, two tracts Iron Works Road, $473,500
Caerus Properties, LLC, of NC, to MLW Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Branch Street, $30,000
Harleen Myatt to Ronald Flack, lot Irvin Street, $38,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to George Robert Morgan and Judy R. Morgan, lot Park Place, phase one, $225,000
John P. Day and Susan K. Day to Fred Waddell Jr. and Judy Waddell, lot Brentwood Drive, $185,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Ms. Jessica Yvonne Gentry plus Heidi Nicole Blackstock and Preston Bernard Blackstock, to Javan Chatman Jr. and Jamie M. Chatman, two tracts NC-2192, $50,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
David Allan Wiseman from Jeannie Mae Wiseman
Billy Ray Autry from Ebony Charmere Ingram
Jeffrey Noel Davis from Chasity Davis
Kimberly Shea Thompson from Sylvester Kennedy
James Franklin Hopkins from Joan Marie Hopkins
James Cody Corum from Nancy Christine Lemmond
Billie Marie Bunn from Brian Lynn Bunn
Jerome A. Martin from Courtney M. Martin