Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ray A. Graves Jr. to Stay Woke Demo, LLC, lot Price Street, $19,000
Josh Smith Properties, LLC, to L&M Holdings, LLC, lot north Bridge Street, $360,000
Josh Smith Properties, LLC, to L&M Holdings, LLC, lot Bridge Street, $5,000
Edna W. Barnes to Clayton Kriechbaum, lot The Boulevard, $35,000
Mickey D. Snow and Somporn Hewitt to Smith River Holdings, LLC, lot Patrick Street, $38,500
Tobi Jeanne Pilgrim to Gina C. Dombach and Alvin Dombach, lot Walnut Street, $87,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Autumn Creek Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Co Merry Ventures, LLC, of NC, two tracts $1.975 million
Mark A. Talbert and Kristi D. Talbert to Robert S. Wilson IV and Candy S. Wilson, lot Dogwood Acres subdivision, phase III, $280,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Jonathan A. Thacker and Molly A. Thacker to Vanessa Marie Pendry and Nickolas J. Duncan, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 2.174 acres “Plat of Survey for Hilda R. Barker Property,” $155,000
Kathy Weaver and Barry W. Weaver to Jodi Weyhknecht and Robert McPherson, lot Eden Road, $180,000
Susan G. Abbott and Russell G. Grooms Jr. to Dustin Ray Abbott, lot Country Creek, $9,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Sanford Lee Roland to Frederick Brenker IV and Cassie D. Brenker, lots Oak Forest, section 2, $175,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
P. Edward Gibson and Ladia Alicia Gibson to Xia Su, lot McGehee Street, $65,000
Wax & Wane, LLC, to North Carolina Remodel Masters Inc., property Hall Street, $55,000
Carol A. Bauer to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lot Drum Road, $75,000
The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Wayne J. Barber and Diane F. Barber, lot Willowbrook, phase one, $280,000
James M. Hall and Susan A. Hall to Ruben Guillen, lot Edwards Street, $12,000
Morris Wray Davis Jr. and Andrea R. Davis to 4 Streams, Properties LLC, of NC, lot Graves Street, $19,500
Russell J. Zoutte and April Zoutte to Henry C. Allen and Mary E. Allen, lot Carter Ridge, phase 3, $192,000
Donna Renee Terrell to Michael Nawa and Amber Nawa, lots Country Club Estates, $210,000
Dorothy Ann Dockery plus Wayne Hilliard Gillie to Carolina Homevestors, LLC, of NC, property J.T. Hendrix Land, $48,000
Richard J. Matre and Julie O. Matre to Michael Ballard Wright and Kirstin Thomas Wright, lot River Run, phase two, $306,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Marselina Machuca from Heriberto Salcido-Llamas
Jamie Marie McHargue Alcantara from Alejandro Martinez Alcantara
Kevin O. Reid from Heather Gayle Reid
Molly Jo Black from Paul Lowe Cagnassola
Cynthia Lee Parker Campos from Hipolito Campos Romero
Kristin Nicole Brim Clark from Alexis Brandon Clark
Thornon Larue Lindsay from Summer Michelle Lindsay
Mamengi Ngalula Kembo from Emile Lambi Mayela
Patricia Uganda Simpson Coles from Courtney Jerome Coles
Ann Marie Bachu Dinnanauth from Heeralall Dinnanauth