 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 Comments
PUBLIC RECORDS

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ray A. Graves Jr. to Stay Woke Demo, LLC, lot Price Street, $19,000

Josh Smith Properties, LLC, to L&M Holdings, LLC, lot north Bridge Street, $360,000

Josh Smith Properties, LLC, to L&M Holdings, LLC, lot Bridge Street, $5,000

Edna W. Barnes to Clayton Kriechbaum, lot The Boulevard, $35,000

Mickey D. Snow and Somporn Hewitt to Smith River Holdings, LLC, lot Patrick Street, $38,500

Tobi Jeanne Pilgrim to Gina C. Dombach and Alvin Dombach, lot Walnut Street, $87,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Autumn Creek Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Co Merry Ventures, LLC, of NC, two tracts $1.975 million

Mark A. Talbert and Kristi D. Talbert to Robert S. Wilson IV and Candy S. Wilson, lot Dogwood Acres subdivision, phase III, $280,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Jonathan A. Thacker and Molly A. Thacker to Vanessa Marie Pendry and Nickolas J. Duncan, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 2.174 acres “Plat of Survey for Hilda R. Barker Property,” $155,000

Kathy Weaver and Barry W. Weaver to Jodi Weyhknecht and Robert McPherson, lot Eden Road, $180,000

Susan G. Abbott and Russell G. Grooms Jr. to Dustin Ray Abbott, lot Country Creek, $9,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Sanford Lee Roland to Frederick Brenker IV and Cassie D. Brenker, lots Oak Forest, section 2, $175,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

P. Edward Gibson and Ladia Alicia Gibson to Xia Su, lot McGehee Street, $65,000

Wax & Wane, LLC, to North Carolina Remodel Masters Inc., property Hall Street, $55,000

Carol A. Bauer to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lot Drum Road, $75,000

The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Wayne J. Barber and Diane F. Barber, lot Willowbrook, phase one, $280,000

James M. Hall and Susan A. Hall to Ruben Guillen, lot Edwards Street, $12,000

Morris Wray Davis Jr. and Andrea R. Davis to 4 Streams, Properties LLC, of NC, lot Graves Street, $19,500

Russell J. Zoutte and April Zoutte to Henry C. Allen and Mary E. Allen, lot Carter Ridge, phase 3, $192,000

Donna Renee Terrell to Michael Nawa and Amber Nawa, lots Country Club Estates, $210,000

Dorothy Ann Dockery plus Wayne Hilliard Gillie to Carolina Homevestors, LLC, of NC, property J.T. Hendrix Land, $48,000

Richard J. Matre and Julie O. Matre to Michael Ballard Wright and Kirstin Thomas Wright, lot River Run, phase two, $306,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Marselina Machuca from Heriberto Salcido-Llamas

Jamie Marie McHargue Alcantara from Alejandro Martinez Alcantara

Kevin O. Reid from Heather Gayle Reid

Molly Jo Black from Paul Lowe Cagnassola

Cynthia Lee Parker Campos from Hipolito Campos Romero

Kristin Nicole Brim Clark from Alexis Brandon Clark

Thornon Larue Lindsay from Summer Michelle Lindsay

Mamengi Ngalula Kembo from Emile Lambi Mayela

Patricia Uganda Simpson Coles from Courtney Jerome Coles

Ann Marie Bachu Dinnanauth from Heeralall Dinnanauth

Gregory Stewart McKoy from Cheri Marie Gonzalez-McKoy

Donnie Ray Devane from Donna Harbison Devane

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert