Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Michael Lenus Rutherford and Natalie K. Rutherford to Brandon D. Bowman and Kayli B. Bowman, lots Richwood Acres, section 2, $182,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sankea Properties, LLC, to Samuel P. Setliff and Christy Rogers, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dameron Street, $7,500

Deanna E. Wilson and Robert A. Wilson to Eric L. Lampkins and Kristan M. Lampkins, lots Grand Oaks, section B, $99,000

Joshua Wilkerson to Jeffrey A. Clonch, lot Center Church Road (of Economy Home Building Corp.), $120,000

Michael R. Vernon and Laura Y. Vernon to Elizabeth E. Bard and John F. Bard, lot West Burton Development, $85,000

Kathy Galvan and Lupo R. Galvan to Carlyle T. Rees and Donna Kay Blessing Rees, lot West Burton Development, $55,000

Michael Thomas Edwards and Lesia E. Edwards to Tarus R. Hall, lots Draper Development, $35,000

Jeffrey L. Lawson and Elizabeth H. Lawson to Benjamin J. Curtis and Whitney H. Curtis, lot Greenway Drive, $23,000

Signal 50 Properties, LLC, to Daniel Hawks and Marie Stanley, lots Cedar Street (Dr. A.B. Johns Estate), $45,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Pay-n-Stay, LLC, of NC, to Todd R. Maveus and Melissa B. Maveus, lot Chat Hatfield subdivision, $17,500

Philip Wayne Stewart and Serita Stewart to Gwen Shields and Benjamin Shields, tracts Cardwell Avenue at Market Street, $72,500

Joyce F. Broadus to Earl Matthew Nicholson and Sandra Lorraine Nicholson, property Brushy Mountain Road, $290,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christopher M. Parks and Laurie Parks to Brenda Mosqueda, lot O’Bryant Road, $32,000

Naomi W. Robertson and Charles P. Robertson to Kim Ray Powell and Kimberly C. Powell, three tracts Heathgate subdivision, $265,000

Autumn Gaye Rakestraw, along with John Walter Rakestraw Jr. and Martha Rakestraw, to Robert Gill, lot Oakmont, phase 2, $200,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Red Hill Farm Kennels, LLC, to Matthew J. Befort, lot NC-2565 on Lick Fork Creek Road, $45,000

Stephen B. Griffith and Rebecca E. Griffith to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot Oregon Hill property, $115,000

Randall Keith Everett and Cynthia S. Everett to Stephen Boyd Griffith and Rebecca Jane Griffith, 1.993 acres on Goose Pond Road, $295,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

T. Gray McCaskill and Kimberly Davis McCaskill to Glennie L. Belton and Karen J. Belton, 2.325 acres Benaja Road, $325,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Marion W. Bagwell, Lindsey B. Strope and Virginia S. Bagwell to Christopher Brown and Nicole Gridley, lots Map No. 2 of University Estates, $16,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Anthony Dillard Belton from Jennifer Davis Belton

Derrick Curtly Henderson from Amieya Tamere Culley

William Dewey Wyatt III from Daisy Reames Hailey

Roger William Arnold Jr. from Bessie Louise Arnold

Selestine Henrietta Young Adams from Clyde Earl Adams

Julia Michelle Lee Davenport from Robert Gordon Davenport

David Lee Finney from Tina Shook Finney

Paul Richard Bailey from Donna Merritt Bailey

Denise S. Argunta from Stanley N. Argunta

Patrick Hargrave from Brittany B. Hargrave

Joanne G. Doggett from Alfonso Maroney

David Bruce Denny from Renae Ann Denny

Sherri Lynn Calvert from Jimmy Oliver Calvert Jr.

Candace Dee Kennedy-Dean from Christopher Thomas Dean

