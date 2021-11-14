Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael Lenus Rutherford and Natalie K. Rutherford to Brandon D. Bowman and Kayli B. Bowman, lots Richwood Acres, section 2, $182,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sankea Properties, LLC, to Samuel P. Setliff and Christy Rogers, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dameron Street, $7,500
Deanna E. Wilson and Robert A. Wilson to Eric L. Lampkins and Kristan M. Lampkins, lots Grand Oaks, section B, $99,000
Joshua Wilkerson to Jeffrey A. Clonch, lot Center Church Road (of Economy Home Building Corp.), $120,000
Michael R. Vernon and Laura Y. Vernon to Elizabeth E. Bard and John F. Bard, lot West Burton Development, $85,000
Kathy Galvan and Lupo R. Galvan to Carlyle T. Rees and Donna Kay Blessing Rees, lot West Burton Development, $55,000
Michael Thomas Edwards and Lesia E. Edwards to Tarus R. Hall, lots Draper Development, $35,000
Jeffrey L. Lawson and Elizabeth H. Lawson to Benjamin J. Curtis and Whitney H. Curtis, lot Greenway Drive, $23,000
Signal 50 Properties, LLC, to Daniel Hawks and Marie Stanley, lots Cedar Street (Dr. A.B. Johns Estate), $45,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Pay-n-Stay, LLC, of NC, to Todd R. Maveus and Melissa B. Maveus, lot Chat Hatfield subdivision, $17,500
Philip Wayne Stewart and Serita Stewart to Gwen Shields and Benjamin Shields, tracts Cardwell Avenue at Market Street, $72,500
Joyce F. Broadus to Earl Matthew Nicholson and Sandra Lorraine Nicholson, property Brushy Mountain Road, $290,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Christopher M. Parks and Laurie Parks to Brenda Mosqueda, lot O’Bryant Road, $32,000
Naomi W. Robertson and Charles P. Robertson to Kim Ray Powell and Kimberly C. Powell, three tracts Heathgate subdivision, $265,000
Autumn Gaye Rakestraw, along with John Walter Rakestraw Jr. and Martha Rakestraw, to Robert Gill, lot Oakmont, phase 2, $200,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Red Hill Farm Kennels, LLC, to Matthew J. Befort, lot NC-2565 on Lick Fork Creek Road, $45,000
Stephen B. Griffith and Rebecca E. Griffith to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot Oregon Hill property, $115,000
Randall Keith Everett and Cynthia S. Everett to Stephen Boyd Griffith and Rebecca Jane Griffith, 1.993 acres on Goose Pond Road, $295,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
T. Gray McCaskill and Kimberly Davis McCaskill to Glennie L. Belton and Karen J. Belton, 2.325 acres Benaja Road, $325,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Marion W. Bagwell, Lindsey B. Strope and Virginia S. Bagwell to Christopher Brown and Nicole Gridley, lots Map No. 2 of University Estates, $16,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Anthony Dillard Belton from Jennifer Davis Belton
Derrick Curtly Henderson from Amieya Tamere Culley
William Dewey Wyatt III from Daisy Reames Hailey
Roger William Arnold Jr. from Bessie Louise Arnold
Selestine Henrietta Young Adams from Clyde Earl Adams
Julia Michelle Lee Davenport from Robert Gordon Davenport
David Lee Finney from Tina Shook Finney
Paul Richard Bailey from Donna Merritt Bailey
Denise S. Argunta from Stanley N. Argunta
Patrick Hargrave from Brittany B. Hargrave