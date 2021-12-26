Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robin L. Hooper and Louise B. Hooper to Tori L. Rigsbee, lot Cedar Hollow, phase one, $187,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Gene Phillip O’Dell to CMH Homes Inc., lot Fisher Hill Road, $25,000
Paul Anthony Campbell and Nancy Campbell to Marnie Gann and Bridgett Gann, property Boone Road, $160,000
Ruth Hazelwood Cheshire and Ronnie L. Cheshire to Terry T. Carter and Deloris Darby Carter, lot Ellett Avenue, $20,000
Jowers Investment Group, LLC, to Jay Allen Enterprises and Investments Group, LLC, property 820 acres Early Avenue, $30,000
Thornton Investment & Rental Properties, LLC, to Lake Shelby Zawartkay and Ryan Daniel Zawartkay, lot Gracie St., $148,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Linda Chase to Jessica B. Tart, lot Pinewood Drive, $180,000
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Oak Forest Park subdivision, $53,000
John F. Webster to Nathan T. Connor, 20.626 acres Dahl Street, $63,000
William Jack Lovett to Stephany Loraine Yow and Keith Ray Jackson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Webb Loop Road (or NC-2301), $290,000
Javan Chatman Jr. and Jamie M. Chatman to Scott Ignatius Halligan and Sandra Halligan, two tracts Smothers Road, $16,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Thomas Eric Carter and Mary Carter, lot “Plat of Survey for Homer E. Wright Jr.,” $128,000
Ethan P. Bergman and Brittany N. Bergman to Samantha M. Norman, property of Claudia B. Roberts on NC-135, $159,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jennifer M. Warren and David R. Warren to Samuel T. Andrews and Sara B. Andrews, lot Pine Knoll subdivision, $185,500
Glenwood Reidsville Company, LLC, of NC, to Shrushti Holdings, LLC, lot Virginia, Parcel III Plat of Glenwood Reidsville Co., LLC, $105,000
Keith A. Smith and Joan M. Smith to Shannon Clifton Powell, lots Courtland subdivision, $180,000
Richard B. Williams Sr. and Judy D. Williams to David Harold DeGraff, 1.157 acres +/- Pinewood Road, $137,000
Ronald C. Evans and Juanita D. Evans to Thaddeus Zygmund Habdas and Alice Faye Habdas, along with James Dale Reed and Claudia Steding Reed, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, multiple tracts Vernon Road, $500,000
Kent W. Page to Kevin Christopher Kaczmarek and Sabrena King Kaczmarek, 10.01 acres, $70,000
Divorces granted
in District Court
Monica Lynn Dockery Brown from Frederick Douglas Brown
Veatrice Lynette Stukes Johnson from Charles Henry Johnson Jr.
Reshelle R. Jean Bryant from William Arthur Davis
Lauri Glenn Strader from Mark Anthony Strader
Monica Cagle Lilly from Marquis Deon Lilly
Kevin Seeram from Elsy Abigail Alvarenga Torres
Stacey Cantoni from Christopher Cantoni
Stephanie Ellis King from Christopher Matthew King
Gregory Stephen Taylor from Nicole Lynn Taylor
Amy Lenora Wood Tolley from Jeremiah Andrew Tolley