Rockingham County public records

William Jack Lovett to Stephany Loraine Yow and Keith Ray Jackson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Webb Loop Road (or NC-2301), $290,000

Javan Chatman Jr. and Jamie M. Chatman to Scott Ignatius Halligan and Sandra Halligan, two tracts Smothers Road, $16,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Thomas Eric Carter and Mary Carter, lot “Plat of Survey for Homer E. Wright Jr.,” $128,000

Ethan P. Bergman and Brittany N. Bergman to Samantha M. Norman, property of Claudia B. Roberts on NC-135, $159,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jennifer M. Warren and David R. Warren to Samuel T. Andrews and Sara B. Andrews, lot Pine Knoll subdivision, $185,500

Glenwood Reidsville Company, LLC, of NC, to Shrushti Holdings, LLC, lot Virginia, Parcel III Plat of Glenwood Reidsville Co., LLC, $105,000

Keith A. Smith and Joan M. Smith to Shannon Clifton Powell, lots Courtland subdivision, $180,000