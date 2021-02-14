Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP
Peggy Overman Spencer to Michael Kirk Branch, lot Tyler woods on Brann Road, $150,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
B&S Development Inc. of NC to Stafford Homes of the Trian Inc. of NC, lots Knight Farm, $140,000
M&J Developers Inc. to Mandy H. McGhee and Jason T. McGhee, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase III, $470,000
Randy Fortenberry and Debbie Fortenberry to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Mashie Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, $42,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Joshua B. Wilkerson and Amy F. Wilkerson to Grace Uitenham, lot Ellerbe Heights, section D, $56,000
Marlon L. Comahig and Maria Hailey to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot west Burton Development, $23,000
Sibyl Leigh Carter to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lots Westerwood, $27,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Stephen Miller and Jennifer Miller to Nicholas Martin Edwards, lots Murphy Street, $228,000
Macey T. Thornton and Timothy Q. Thornton to Taylor Meyrie Pittman and William M. Pittman Jr., lot Case School Road, $102,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Pine State Builders Inc. to Elizabeth N. Moore, lot Greystone Village, phase II, $230,000
William Cody Robinson to Susan Kolman, 2.317 acres NC-135, $126,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to Justin Hargett and Sarah Hargett, lot Sitting Rock Farms, $48,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tiffani K. Roberts to Kim Verira Canady, lot Annruston Park subdivision, $135,000
Rockford Properties, LLC, of NC, to Larry E. Rhymer and Melinda Rhymer, lot Pinedale Drive, $165,000
Kimberly Reece McClure and Raymond Nelson McClure to Collin Bryce Paschal, lot Rosemont Drive, $138,000
Tommy W. Burnette Sr. and Sherleen S. Burnette to Bryan Gaidanowicz, lot Narrow Gauge Road, $100,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Tabatha H. Emerson to Meghan Emerson Farmer and Steven R. Farmer, two tracts Kendrick Lane, $90,000
Michael W. East to Joshua Thomas Williams and Kristy Marie Williams, lot Oregon Trails subdivision, $32,000
Jack Travis Ellington and Melissa Ann Ellington to Joanna Farms Properties, LLC, of NC, six tracts Kennon Road, $91,000
Chad A. Wilson and Diane G. Wilson to David E. Hendry III, tract Crutchfield Road, $145,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Averi Nicole Nehring to Paul Howington and Laurie Howington, lot Benaja Crossing subdivision, $68,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Roger D. Sage and Aomia A. Sage to Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, lot Berrymore Road, $15,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
James Harrelson Foster and Holly Foster to Edward Jerome Bushnell and Olawndra Whitted, 3.34 acres Tate Road on NC-2572, $255,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Susan Miller Estes from Steve Allen Estes
Sandie Renee Shelton from Rodney Lawrence Smith
Susan Leonard Dominick from Dale Alan Dominick Sr.
Jamie Arlene R. Hersey from Adam Neil Hersey
Lan T. Nguyen from Van Hoang Tran
Shante Coleman Gillespie from Robert Earl Gillespie Jr.
Stephanie Nicole B. White from Jeremy Wayne White