Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Peggy Overman Spencer to Michael Kirk Branch, lot Tyler woods on Brann Road, $150,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

B&S Development Inc. of NC to Stafford Homes of the Trian Inc. of NC, lots Knight Farm, $140,000

M&J Developers Inc. to Mandy H. McGhee and Jason T. McGhee, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase III, $470,000

Randy Fortenberry and Debbie Fortenberry to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Mashie Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, $42,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Joshua B. Wilkerson and Amy F. Wilkerson to Grace Uitenham, lot Ellerbe Heights, section D, $56,000

Marlon L. Comahig and Maria Hailey to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot west Burton Development, $23,000

Sibyl Leigh Carter to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lots Westerwood, $27,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stephen Miller and Jennifer Miller to Nicholas Martin Edwards, lots Murphy Street, $228,000

Macey T. Thornton and Timothy Q. Thornton to Taylor Meyrie Pittman and William M. Pittman Jr., lot Case School Road, $102,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Pine State Builders Inc. to Elizabeth N. Moore, lot Greystone Village, phase II, $230,000

William Cody Robinson to Susan Kolman, 2.317 acres NC-135, $126,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to Justin Hargett and Sarah Hargett, lot Sitting Rock Farms, $48,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tiffani K. Roberts to Kim Verira Canady, lot Annruston Park subdivision, $135,000

Rockford Properties, LLC, of NC, to Larry E. Rhymer and Melinda Rhymer, lot Pinedale Drive, $165,000

Kimberly Reece McClure and Raymond Nelson McClure to Collin Bryce Paschal, lot Rosemont Drive, $138,000

Tommy W. Burnette Sr. and Sherleen S. Burnette to Bryan Gaidanowicz, lot Narrow Gauge Road, $100,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Tabatha H. Emerson to Meghan Emerson Farmer and Steven R. Farmer, two tracts Kendrick Lane, $90,000

Michael W. East to Joshua Thomas Williams and Kristy Marie Williams, lot Oregon Trails subdivision, $32,000

Jack Travis Ellington and Melissa Ann Ellington to Joanna Farms Properties, LLC, of NC, six tracts Kennon Road, $91,000

Chad A. Wilson and Diane G. Wilson to David E. Hendry III, tract Crutchfield Road, $145,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Averi Nicole Nehring to Paul Howington and Laurie Howington, lot Benaja Crossing subdivision, $68,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Roger D. Sage and Aomia A. Sage to Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, lot Berrymore Road, $15,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

James Harrelson Foster and Holly Foster to Edward Jerome Bushnell and Olawndra Whitted, 3.34 acres Tate Road on NC-2572, $255,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Susan Miller Estes from Steve Allen Estes

Sandie Renee Shelton from Rodney Lawrence Smith

Susan Leonard Dominick from Dale Alan Dominick Sr.

Jamie Arlene R. Hersey from Adam Neil Hersey

Lan T. Nguyen from Van Hoang Tran

Shante Coleman Gillespie from Robert Earl Gillespie Jr.

Stephanie Nicole B. White from Jeremy Wayne White

Lindsey Junior Graves from Carolyn Diane Adams

Jessie Thomas Foster from Lydya M. Gwyn

Tonia L. Campbell from Lee Michael Campbell

Joseph Robert Michalski from Deborah Elaine P. Templeton

Joanne King Martin from William Jerry Martin

