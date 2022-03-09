 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Walter Warren Stull and Ashley Lynn Stull to Sherwin L. Evans and Kerrica D. Evans, lot Wellington Bevill Lakes Farm, phase 4, $400,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Anthony Joseph DeFilippis and Elizabeth Ann DeFilippis, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $361,000

Garrett Malin and Rebecca Malin to John Cox Jr. and Misty Cox, lot Williamson subdivision, $220,000

James K. Knight and Miranda J. Knight to FriendsFarm, LLC, 27.264 acres NC-1134 on Lula Road, $290,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Hector Noe Rivera Torres and Silvia E. Rivera to Jose A. Figueroa Vital, lot Fieldcrest Road, $10,000

Snow Enterprise, LLC, to Wendy Michelle Simpson and Dawin Rene Vasquez, lot Church Street, $90,000

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, tracts Ward Road, $94,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

William R. Gibbes and Barbara L. Gibbes to Amanda M. Duggan and Phillip A. Stetler, 18.684 acres Price Mill Road, $507,500

Allene R. Pearson, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Hilda L. Holt, to Keith Martin and Angela Martin, two tracts NC-2350, $40,000

Avocet Investments, LLC, to Kimberly Ashley, lot Pearman Estates, phase two, $136,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Furman Ephraim Pace III to Michael Davis Clifton, lot Pepper Hill Farms, $24,000

Kelly R. Delancey and Bradley W. Delancey to Aaron Michael Ross and Amanda Michele Ross, lot Trails End Road, $60,000

Marcus W. Sharpe Jr. to Joanne Henderson, lot Huffines Mill Road, $278,000

Patsy Williamson to Miguel Mitchell Tejeda, and Louvonda Tejeda, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Lake Lemar Road, $14,000

Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Noble Self-Service Storage, LLC, of NC, lot Mizpah Church Road, $2.14 million

PIB Properties, LLC, to Lee Enterprise, LLC, of NC, lots Lindsey Street, $75,000

Marissa Paschal and Marcus Paschal to Vernon Arnold Robert Ramsey and Jakila Lashay Ramsey, lots Forrest Hills subdivision, $170,000

Daniel G. Simson to LaToya Shawntay Richmond and Roy Robert Richmond IV, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $380,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Samuel D. Courts Jr. and Stefanie E. Courts to Brandy Goings-Munukka and Greg T. Munukka Sr., three tracts $160,000

Edward Bain Harbour, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Pauline T. Harbour and Pauline Tate Harbour to Barry Hyler and Bobby R. Hyler, lot NC-700, $85,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rickey E. Ramey and Delena S. Ramey to James D. Collins and Kay G. Collins, lot Deer Run subdivision, $110,000

STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sammy Lee Richardson Jr. and Michelle Lynn Richardson to Charlie E. Graham Sr., lot Wray Road, $75,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Rictoria Hairston from Jeremiah James

Angela Edwards from Bruce Anthony Edwards

Jessica Elizabeth Friday Norris from Justin Kerwin Norris

Erica L. Bandy from Jeffrey Tyrone Mason

Raziel Austin Joshua Allison from Sherrika Michelle Bradshaw

James M. Fargis Jr. from Rachel L. Fargis

Crystal Dawn Hatton from David James Hatton

Joseph Louis Lafogg from Nicole L’Heureux

Shaun M. Gearhart from Anadel K. Ricks

Christy Lynn Bowman from Danny Matthew Bowman Sr.

Joshua V. Draper from Danielle M. Draper

