Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Dewey Martin and Tasha Marie Martin to Zufair Haddad and Safa Haddad, two tracts NC-1110 on Ellisboro Road, $50,000
David D. Mehler and Brittain K. Mehler to Douglass P. Quellhorse and Christine M. Quellhorse, lot Dionne Way, $495,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Philip Holland Raeburn to Kendrell M. Thompson and Lakisha Thompson, lot Hamilton Street, $170,000
Woodall Holding Co., LLC, to Bobbie Handy Ziglar and Kevin M. Smith Sr., lot south New Street, $120,000
James Michael Stultz and Karol E. Stultz to Anthony Aguirre and Agustin Aguirre, lot Carolyn Court condominium, $59,000
Michael B. Widerman Jr. to Natosha R. Pruitt, lots College Village II, $135,000
Greenwood Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Mario D. Woods, lot Union Street North, $52,000
Perrin Arthur Ketchum and Nancy Gordon Ketchum to Gwendolyn Elaine Isaac, lot Grand Oaks, $90,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Stevens Builders Inc. of NC to BS and J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Chaney Loop subdivision, $123,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Adam Foster Pruitt and Krystal Michelle Pruitt to Michael B. Widerman Jr., lot Ridge Crest Drive, $190,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Jason Vandiver and Crystal Vandiver to Joseph C. Mashburn and Kimberly A. Mashburn, lot Country Park, phase I, $305,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert L. Marsh and Glenda C. Marsh to Chris French and Kim French, 3.243 acres Marsh Farms, $40,000
Jamie W. McVicker and Shannon Staples to Lisa Michelle Orrell, 1.596 acres Thomas D. Talley property, $17,000
Joseph Cook and Christy Leigh Cook to Greeson Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Courtland subdivision, on south Woodleigh Street, $117,000
GW Holdings of Rockingham County, a NC General Partnership, to Dustin Scott Roberts and Loren Ashlee Hunter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Country Club Estates, $210,000
Ronald Dowd Bridges Jr. and Diane Burson Bridges to Ms. Alicia A. Keller, lots Pine Hill Estates, $108,000
Rockingham County Board of Education to Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand, tracts (part Fairmont Park subdivision), $200,000
Matthew William Hogrefe to William M. Paschall and Sarah H. Paschall, lots Cross Creek, phase I, $210,000
Brian L. Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to William L. Smith, lot Hillsdale Street, $132,500
Larry Kyle Johnson and Deborah P. Johnson to Joseph W. Sharpe, 1.467 acres NC-150,
$30,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
S&E Investments, LLC, of NC, to Kujenga Investments, LLC, property Suites West End Commons Condo, $750,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Michael Justin Cargain from Victoria Melkita Cargain
Latonya Denean Boyd Davis from Antonio DeWarren Davis
Angela Gainey Mayfield from Curtis Lee Mayfield
Jennifer Wharton Wall from Steven Robert Wall
William E. Shouse from Christine L. Shouse
Jessica Kacey Scott from Kevin Edward Waterman Jr.
Tamiko Cheri Lyles from Christopher Lemonte Lyles
Stevie Harold Macklin from Carolyn Tonyell Macklin
Denise Lane Pendragon from Nilrem Pendragon
Doreena S. Simmons-Marshall from Gregory Curtis Marshall