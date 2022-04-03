Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Aaron E. Dameron and Courtney L. Dameron to Ryan J. Buick and Kendra J. Buick, lot Irving Park North, $210,000.

Jason M. Trick and Bailey R. Trick to Peter J. Payne and Dorothy J. Payne, lot “Minor Subdivision for James Smith Builders, LLC,” $289,000.

Gauldin Builders Inc. of NC to Rachel M. Rosenlund, lot Knight Farm, phase one, $217,000.

Jeffrey Dillion and Tonya Dillion to Pedro Fernandez Riano and Maria Foss, lot Yardarm Court, or Crows Nest at Belews Landing, $657,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Garden City Properties, LLC, to Bryant Miguel Cohen and Angela Dalton Cohen, lot Bethel Street, $137,000.

Charles Alan Ray and Myra M. Ray to Jacob Peden and Kira Star Ashton, 1.76 acres Ford Street, $105,000.

James Allen Williams and Connie Carter Williams to Jeffrey David Murphy and Tiffany Murphy, lot Glenn Farm Estates, Map 1, $325,000.

Jeffrey David Murphy and Tiffany Murphy to Matthew R. Tredway and Paula B. Julian, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Highland Park, $140,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Mercedes Olguin to Ashley M. Martin, 1.641 acres Danbury Bridge Road, $190,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Beulah N. Vernon to Ronald Douglas Roberts and Juni Atwood Roberts, lots Taylor lands subdivision, $32,000.

Rakestraw Investment Company Inc. of NC to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Greystone Village subdivision, phase IV, $21,500.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Rhonda R. Holcomb to Amy Elizabeth Brookbank and Susan Brown Brookbank, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Knightshire Estate, phase II, $270,000.

Donna F. Lawson to Rene Johan Veltman and Marjan Veltman, two tracts Martin Farm Road, $375,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

William M. McGough Jr. and Martha S. McGough, along with Robert R. Whitley and Denice Shorter Whitley, as well as Mark S. Cresenzo and Cynthia Ware Cresenzo, plus John Cabot Goldling Jr., Elton H. Trent III and Sallie E. Trent, to Otamot Land, LLC, of Georgia, property two tracts Richardson Drive, $3.425 million.

Carla S. Maxwell to Scott P. Senor and Betty Senor, lot Wil ‘O Pat Road, $175,000.

Grandford S. McKinney Jr. and Teresa Page to Elijah Lewis, lots Ballard Heights subdivision, $155,500.

Jason P. Sutton and Jennifer A. Sutton to Roderick Lashay Sniles Jr., lot Carter Ridge, phase 2, $235,000.

Russell Ridlon and Wanda Ridlon to Carl V. Brown and Patricia A. Brown, lot LeMar Acres, Map 1, $270,000.

Jennifer L. Brown to William J. Harmon, lots Woodland Park, $220,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Edwin Todd Newman and Debby L. Perez to Keith Wyrick, lot Waterside Trail, $80,000.

Michael Conn to Aaron Presley Church, lot Marion Ridge subdivision, $173,000.

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Lois Parrish Amburn from Willie Ray Amburn.

Donna King Rice from Shane Christopher Rice.

Shane Eugene Minter from Alice Cassell Shumate.

Laverne Dubry Benton from Elbert Ray Benton.

Brian Joseph Reynolds from Ashleigh Nicole Reynolds.

Richard Santiago from Jovana Lopez Santiago.

Mericha D. Shields Robinson from Denerio R. Robinson.

Sandra Lee Worthey from Rickie Don Worthey.

April-Joi Norman Clarke from Christopher Sean Clarke.

Robin Tamara King from Roger Lane King.

Savannah Christian Marett from Adam Gregory Dills.

Jenea Rhyneal Floyd from Terry Wade Harmon.

Willard Arthur Perkins from Cynthia Lynn Perkins.