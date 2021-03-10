Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Dennis W. Wilson Jr. and Jennifer B. Wilson to Mary H. Barfield and Thomas M. Barfield, lot Pritchett Meadows, section 3, $25,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael to Ryan Ninh, property 1.346 acres Plummer Road, $35,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rossana Carrillo and Fernando Carrillo to Dustin J. Buck and Samantha A. Buck, tracts Odle Lane, $122,500

Lisa East and Anthony Wooten to Melissa Law Owens, lot Merriman Street (and South Avenue), $153,000

Ronald Earl Farris and Cynthia Price Farris to Deborah Jane Sidelinker and Terry Luke Sidelinker, tract Patrick Street, $150,000

Eddie F. Hyler and Cynthia J. Hyler to MBH Properties of NC, LLC, lots Irving River Heights (or NC 700 and 770), $300,000

Woodall Holding Co., LLC, to Gerard M. Romej and Sue Romej, lot Front Street, $120,000

Kevin S. Huffman and Carla H. Huffman to Larry Rorrer and Kristie Rorrer, lots Indian Hills, Map 4, $26,000