Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County

Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Dennis W. Wilson Jr. and Jennifer B. Wilson to Mary H. Barfield and Thomas M. Barfield, lot Pritchett Meadows, section 3, $25,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael to Ryan Ninh, property 1.346 acres Plummer Road, $35,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rossana Carrillo and Fernando Carrillo to Dustin J. Buck and Samantha A. Buck, tracts Odle Lane, $122,500

Lisa East and Anthony Wooten to Melissa Law Owens, lot Merriman Street (and South Avenue), $153,000

Ronald Earl Farris and Cynthia Price Farris to Deborah Jane Sidelinker and Terry Luke Sidelinker, tract Patrick Street, $150,000

Eddie F. Hyler and Cynthia J. Hyler to MBH Properties of NC, LLC, lots Irving River Heights (or NC 700 and 770), $300,000

Woodall Holding Co., LLC, to Gerard M. Romej and Sue Romej, lot Front Street, $120,000

Kevin S. Huffman and Carla H. Huffman to Larry Rorrer and Kristie Rorrer, lots Indian Hills, Map 4, $26,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

William J. Haizlip to Jesse James Joyce, 1.548 acres Minor Subdivision B.J. Raines, $60,000

David Shawn Shively and Sheila A. Shively to Jordan T. Knapp, lot Stoneville-Leaksville Road, $96,000

Brenda R. Summerlin and Richard Todd Summerlin to David Jackson and Kathryn Bradley, lots Whispering Pines Development, $142,000

Lois Kathryn Combs and Ralph Wayne Horne to Mindy Wesley Price, lot NC-135, $84,000

Michael Scott Spencer to Guadalupe Chavez Cruz and Anay Chavez Cruz, 3.599 acres Plat of Blueberry Hills subdivision, $31,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Robert A. Rothe Jr. and Stephanie Rothe to James Lenus Ledford and Kimberly Randielle Ledford, lot Pearman Estates, phase one, $55,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Strader Properties Inc. of NC to Hargett & Hargett, LLC, of NC, lot south Scales Street, $235,000

William Gregory Knowles and Teresa S. Knowles to Robert Ray Tilley, lot Colonial Estates, $15,000

Marvin H. Siddle Jr. and Vickie R. Siddle, along with Roy Calvin Revelation Siddle and Ivette E. Siddle, to Brandon Cruz, lot west Harrison Street, $45,000

Susannah J. Held and Ruth A. Held to Timothy Huffman, lots H.R. Scott property on Crescent Drive, $105,000

Grandy W. Tuck Sr. and Angela H. Tuck to Nickolas S. Jordan and Krystal M. Jordan, 5.206 acres, $41,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to Tori Nicole Hopper and Jordan Leonard, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.377 acres Crutchfield Road, $157,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

James J. Baker and Phyllis S. Baker to Bethany Tucker Strader and Jeremy Linwood Strader, lots Irvin Farm Road (or W.J. Irvin Jr. subdivision), $340,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Shawn Steven Paul Cholka from Elizabeth May Cholka

Tamika L. Chisholm from Bernard Dwayne Davis

Melissa Jean Belk Price from Jeremy Lee Price

Norman Kent Power from Kimberly Louise Johnson

Jeffery Madison Dunlap from Sherry Lynn Dunlap

Tommy Lee Padgett Jr. from Lesley Lee Padgett

Daisy Simms Garcia from John Joe Garcia Jr.

Julie Louise McCurdy from Matthew Eugene McCurdy

Chelsie Renea Moss from Derrick Shamar Ramseur

Shannon Steven Hoover from Anna Elizabeth Hoover

Lasonia T. Lee Bryant from Michael Donte Bryant

Jolene Ann Gresham-Herndon from William Russell Herndon

