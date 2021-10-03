Rockingham County public records

MADISON TOWNSHIP

First Horizon Bank of Tennessee to Hawkins Investment Properties, LLC, lot Ayersville Road, $170,000

Christopher S. Avis and Kelly P. Avis to Reece Benton Avis, lot Poe Street, $88,000

Amanda Kennedy Carr and Colen R. Carr to Miguel Zavaleta and Patricia Riano, 4.429 acres Linda Drive, $42,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

David M. Shelton to Austin Paul Kurtz, lot US-Hwy. 220 Business, $21,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John N. Hester III and Donna C. Hester, along with Elisabeth S. Daley and Steven M. Daley, plus William S. Hester II and Linda M. Hester, and Hugh Scott Hester II, to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lots South Scales Street, $125,000

Randy H. Moorefield to Shawn R. Bowers, 9.00 acres NC-1523 and NC-1549, $20,000

Wilma F. Coffey to Michael Ware and Marva Ware, lots Indigo Creek Townhouse Assoc. Inc., on West Morehead Street, $119,000

McKinney and Son Builders Inc. of NC to Carol A. Winstead, 8.52 acres “Plat of Survey for McKinney and Son Builders Inc.,” $335,000