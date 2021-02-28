 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carla J. Johnson and David Collier, along with Jonathan Collier and McKenzie Lynn Avey to Sabrina L. McNeill, property “Final Plat Major Subdivision Twin Creeks, phase III,” $196,000

Daisy Mae Priddy to South Rockingham Corporate Park, LLC, of NC, lot NC-220, $250,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Terri Lynn Altizer-Mercado and John Jesus Mercado, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $331,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Joseph R. Mercado, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $321,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ribbon Home SPVII, LLC, of Delaware, to Lindy K. Robbins, lots Jay Street (on JH Hampton Estate), $115,000

Ernest Hodges and Mary Hodges to Kenon Shay Hickman, lot Summit Loop, $60,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Theresa A. Carpenter to Michelle M. Palm, lots NC-1128 on Sardis Church Road, $170,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Chad L. Wall and Dan River Oil Company Inc. of NC to Larry Michael Claybrook, four tracts NC-770, $40,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

J&J Properties of Eden, LLC, of NC, to Nathaniel B. Wittenbrook and Lauren H. Wittenbrook, lot NC-65, $270,000

Howard L. Briggs and Gayle P. Briggs to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, and Cornerstone Investment Properties, LLC, lot Niblick Drive, $85,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Cindy Lea Edwards and Markus Frederick Edwards to Jose G. Rodriguez Ponce, lot McCoy Street, $18,000

Terrance F. Larman and Darlene M. Larman to Adam D. Norman and Heather M. Norman, 1.5 acres Huffines Mill Road or NC-2359, $160,000

Mercedes Rodriguez to Alan Bryenton, 2.96 acres NC-87, $21,000

Helen McGee James to Kendall J. Simmons and Katie M. Simmons, two tracts Kimbro Acres, $134,000

Thuong Le to William Curtis, lot Graves Street, $50,000

Adam Hart Chrisco and Whitney Grogan Chrisco to Eliud Mendoza Luqueno and Dayli Patricia Ortiz, lots Oak Hills, $137,500

Allen Lee Worley III and Michele Sutton Worley to Deborah W. Hearn and Jeffrey Hearn, lots J.E. McGehee property, $53,000

Lake Reidsville Estates, LLC, of NC, to Robert D. Brame Jr. and Anna N. Brame, lot Waters Edge on Lake Meadows Drive, $70,000

Donald W. Cox Jr. and Sharon Cox to Gloria O. Statton, lot Roberts Road, $170,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Clyde Lawrence plus Sharon L. Myers and Charles Myers, to Blaise A. McLaughlin and Kimberly Shack, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Wolf Island Road, $169,000

Chris Moore and Kristal Moore to Christopher T. McGeeHee and Elizabeth D. McGeeHee, lot Crutchfield Road Estates, phase 2, $160,000

Connie Gail Krause, Trustee of Connie Gail Krause GST Exempt Trust, to Carolina Firearms Training & Consulting, LLC, lot Benton Road, $50,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Brian A. French and Cassandra M. French to Juliet Denise Hale, lot Cedar Lane, $136,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Rebecca Ann Ramsing Bass from Jesse James Bass

Tiffany G. Campbell Locklear from Timothy Lee Locklear

Marquis Alexander Little from Charnice Little

William Edward Jackson from Bonnie Virginia F. Jackson

Kenyata Nikko McCoy from Rodney McCoy

Nicholas A. Setzer from Norma Adriana Setzer

Omari Allan Gregory Brown from Tiffany Rene Brown

Walter H. James from Tracey W. James

George Lamont Tucker III from Gloria Leak Tucker

