Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Allison Price Brown and William Patrick Brown to Jennifer C. Johnson and Matthew L. Johnson, 2.875 acres +/- “Survey Plat for William P. Brown and Allison P. Brown,” $100,000.

Rebecca Green Price and Betty Lou Green to Jennifer C. Johnson and Matthew L. Johnson, acreage tract Simpson Road, $400,000.

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Timothy James Larson and Ashley Ann Larson, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $472,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sharon M. Held to Thomas Christopher Matherly and Harley Nichole Matherly, lot Patrick Street and Early Avenue, $232,000.

Kajkumar, LLC, of Virginia, to Myers Parks, LLC, of Nevada, lots Price and Beck Roads, $400,000.

Janet U. Grogan to Upendra Rijal and Subhadra Rijal, lot The Meadows, phase 1, $227,000.

Anna Marie Polzella to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Moncure Street, $37,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Terry Gordon Cardwell plus Kimberly C. Haley and Timothy Q. Haley, to Anthony Warren Edwards and Misty Cardwell Edwards, two tracts Edd Franklin Goad Development, $35,000.

Christopher E. Williams Jr. and April L. Williams to Brian Wayne Haynes and Rene Loreen Haynes, lot Dogwood Acres subdivision, phase III, $266,000.

Tyler M. Smith, plus Todd L. Smith and Dawn C. Smith, to Clinton D. Smith and Michelle A. Smith, 1.34 acres Peach Orchard Road, $100,000.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Robert La Fountain and Amanda C. La Fountain to Gay L. Fulton and Rhoducia Fulton, lot Hawk’s Nest-Section one, $200,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Walker, along with Leigh Walker and Lemuel Seth Gunter, to April Wilkerson, lot Pennrose Park subdivision, $200,000.

Alan Dale Knowles Sr. and Susan H. Knowles to Alan Dale Knowles II, 1.164 acres Talley Road, $40,000.

Sophia Jewell Pyle to Tisha L. Thompson, two tracts NC-2629, $255,000.

Mary Kennon to Matthew W. Crutchfield and Hillary W. Crutchfield, property of A.N. Smith Estate (and NC-2571), $250,000.

Barbara L. McMichael to Edward F. Clark Jr., lot Nettie Wright Homeplace, $18,000.

Caroline Rose Haley (a Free Trader), to Adam Heath Swaim, lot Gibbs Road, $205,000.

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC to Brandon David Morris and Amber Morris, lot River Run, phase four, $365,000.

Glenn L. Wise and Alice J. Wise to Richard Parker Cresenzo, 30.226 acres Woolen Store Road, $238,000.

Divorces granted

in District Court

Jose Luis Gonzales Hernandez from Yadira Colon.

Sadiq Ali White from Demetria Charlita Trapp White.

Rita Alonso Santamaria from Julio Damian Chamu.

Brian Wendell Rhodes Jr. from Latasha Shantae Knox Rhodes.

Jennifer Faye Miller Elander from Austin Nathaniel Elander.

Laura Ann Kelland Rohrer from Travis Scott Rohrer.

Terry Larry Jones from Jasmine Smith Jones.

Heather Marie Daniel Whitney from Thomas John Whitney.

Laura Jean Banks from Jason Bennett Banks.

Don Earl Bullard from Elena Ann Bullard.

Erica Danielle B. Ferguson from Benjamin Paul Blake Ferguson.

Samuel Wade Carter from Amber Maryah Carter.

Keely Ruth DeGroat Volkes from Kevin Lee Volkes.

Veronica Sloan Cameron from Jimmy D. Cameron.