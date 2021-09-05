 Skip to main content
Rockingham County Public Records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

William Edward Jones and Tanya Wright Jones to Robert Joseph Seiler and Amber Knight Seiler, 63.828 acres H.W. Loop Road, $160,000

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Knight Farms, phase one, $35,000

Rickie D. Lemons and Benita N. Lemons to Joseph Brandon Snyder and Holly Nicole Burch, 5.45 acres, $241,000

Gail Thomas Hickman to Michael C. Bailey and Makayla Bailey, lot Hogans Creek Estates, section two, $135,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sally R. Woods and Rodney D. Woods to Tyler Wade and Melissa Wade, lots Roulhac Knolls subdivision, $293,500

Alicia Chavez-Vazques and Isidro Vazques-Escobedo to Jose S. Pazas-Bocanegra, lot Delaware Avenue, $33,500

Rent-A-House, LLC, to Jonatan Esteban Rivera, lot Moir Street, $5,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, of NC, to George C. Taylor Jr. and Deborah Taylor, lot Settlement Bridge Road, $68,000

Ricky Lane Roberts to William Lewis Mosley and Cesilia Vega Coronado, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase one, $26,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bradley P. Coots and Elizabeth Haley Miller to Jared Tovar Guijosa, lot Franklin Street, $24,000

Michael S. Green and Susan S. Green to Jeremy Lee Wagoner and Julie Swaim Wagoner, lot Cross Key Meadows, $300,000

Judge A. Pierce and Betty C. Pierce to Brock T. Fox and Taylor N. Craig, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property Lenora Oakley Estate, $147,000

Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to Betty Botkin, lot Dameron Street, $55,000

Guelick Enterprises, LLC, to Jessica Diane Leth, lots Map of the R.P. Richardson Jr. Estate ( race track property), $172,000

Gary S. Tremble to Isometrics Inc., lot “Parcel Plat for Quality Oil Company, LLC,” $150,000

Quality Oil Company, LLC, of NC, to Isometrics Inc. of NC, tract “Plat of Survey for Quality Oil Company, LLC,” $25,000

James P. Bishop and Vicki Bishop to Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, of NC, lot Duck Woods, $25,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Johns M. Martin and Barbara M. Martin to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, plus Theresa V. McCollum, lots Map 1, Ashcroft, phase II, $54,000

Johnnie M. Martin to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC and Theresa V. Mccollum, lots Map 1, Ashcroft, phase II, $54,000

Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC and Theresa V. McCollum, lot Map IV, Ashcroft, phase II, $27,000

Sarah Frazier, plus Grant Hatcher and Christy Hatcher, to Fidel Gonzalez Mendez, lot Brentwood Park, $148,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Marilyn C. Howard Pannell from Michael Scott Pannell

James Cecil Pearce from Kenya S. Baker

Tonya Denise Dail from Timothy Eric Dail

Shannon Lee Ann Sweet Schirtzinger from James Scott Schirtzinger

Charity Marie Jenkins from Jeffrey Ray Stewart

Angelia Marie Broyles Perrigo from Rusty Allen Perrigo

Anna Louise Hines White from Marvin Lewis White

Thomas Brandon Branch from Megan Ranee Branch

Patricia Mae Warren Windley from Keith Stuart Windley

Deanna Paige Schultz Murdock from Thomas Joseph Murdock

Menika Latoya Hudson Steele from Brian Antwain Steele

Bruce Wayne Batchelder II from Jaki Lynn Batchelder

