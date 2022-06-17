Rockingham County Quilt Trail unveils two new vibrant squares

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two bright, quilt-square placards were unveiled this week to bring the Rockingham County Quilt Trail's count to 36 pieces of art.

The Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism hosted the unveiling of the two new squares.

The 35th quilt square is displayed at the Fine Arts Festival Association of Rockingham County at 301 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

In June 2021, the FAFARC hosted an Art and Diversity workshop, led by Rockingham County native RaShaun Wilson and his wife, Kionna. The two-week workshop was funded through the North Carolina Arts Council, as well as the Rockingham County Arts Council.

Through the workshop, Wilson and his wife created a quilt square which depicts the county's diverse culture with an emphasis on its Native American and Black roots.

“I am humbled and honored to have created this piece of artwork alongside my wife, Kionna,” said Wilson.

“The meaning behind the piece reminds us we must learn from our past while we fight for the success of our future. Each symbol, color and design were chosen with purpose. The red, for instance, represents the blood shed from our ancestors, which paved the way to where we are today.”

The 36th quilt square is proudly displayed at the home of the Gunter Family at 308 Highland Drive in Eden, where artist Jessie Gunter resides.

Gunter moved to the area with her family in 2020 and quickly learned about the quilt trail, which features displays of the geometric beauty spots throughout the rural county of 91,000.

After following the trail herself and admiring the artwork, Gunter became intrigued with the artistic side of the trail, which led her to discover her own artistic abilities. She started with fabric quilting, which gave her the confidence she needed to design her own barn-quilt square, which took approximately a week to complete, she said.

Jessie hung her Americana-inspired red, white and blue, pinwheel-style quilt square on the front of her home and felt compelled to become part of the official trail.

“I love the sense of community that surrounds the Rockingham County Quilt Trail,” Gunter said. “To know you can contribute to bringing a smile to someone’s face or giving them something new to discover through the trail, is an amazing feeling that I love being a part of.”

About the Rockingham County Quilt Trail

The Rockingham County Quilt Trail began in 2015 as a project of the Piedmont Conservation Council.

With a grant from the NC Department of Commerce, PCC partnered with the Rockingham County Soil & Water Department and the Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) to make the trail a reality.

Since its creation, the TDA has continued to add quilt squares to the trail and promote it.

“The Quilt Trail truly celebrates Rockingham County’s local agriculture, community artists and rich cultural heritage,” said Lindsay Pegg, Rockingham County Tourism Manager. “The placement of each square allows travelers to revel in the beauty and unique settings Rockingham County has to offer.”

Each quilt block on the trail has a unique story and design and many of the installations on the trail were chosen by the participants. The self-guided trail tour allows residents and visitors alike to experience the county's varied rural landscape, including historic tobacco barns, vineyards, farm stands and country stores along the way.

The quilt squares are painted by local artists on 4’-by-4’ squares of different mediums.