Rockingham County Rage brings home second basketball championship

The Rockingham County Rage basketball team is currently basking in the glow of the programs second homeschool 1A HSPN East Coast National Championship courtesy of an 88-72 win over the Lighthouse Christian Academy Eagles (5-17) March 19.
Rockingham’s offense really heated up down the stretch during the title run as the team tallied more than 80 points per game in six out of their final seven contests.
“What started happening, like every other team, we fought some COVID issues this year with kids having to quarantine. Thank goodness we didn’t have an outbreak, but we had quite a few injuries. Knee injuries, ankle injuries - so right at the end of the season, we started to get healthy as a team. When we got healthy we able to score more obviously, but if you look back at the stats from the beginning of the year, there were a lot of games where we were scoring a lot of points. When the injury bug hit, it really hurt the team as a whole and then at the end when everyone got healthy, we were able to put our offense together and this team started to play really well and to gel those last several weeks,” Rage head coach Jeff Kaylor said.
Three Rage players averaged double-digits scoring during a brutal 38-game season that began in November of 2020.
Senior guard Rylan Knight led the team offensively with 16.6 points per game. Sophomore Jaylin Kaylor was right on his heels with 14 and Izak McPherson was solid as well averaging 11.2 over the course of the season.
The Rage, who closed out the 2020-2021 campaign with a 13-25 record this season, brought home the programs first title back in 2019.
Kaylor, who just completed his third season at the helm, said the team came together at just the right time as a unit and he said all the pieces just fell into place.
“We hadn’t shot the ball really well all tournament and that night we kind of put it all together and shot the ball really well. The score didn’t really show how close the game was – we hit a lot of free throws and made some plays at the end of the game. At one point near the end of the game, we held the ball for like 45 seconds and they couldn’t even foul us so the players played great, better than they have all year. They made a bad coach look like he could coach during that game,” said Kaylor.
The coach said it was certainly a challenging year, due to COVID related issues, the tough schedule and all of the injuries his program faced, but he was very happy to see the way his players faced those unprecedented challenges.
“We had a great year from a basketball perspective, but from a spiritual standpoint our kids displayed Christian character like you would not believe. That’s what made me the proudest was to watch those kids character on the court and to watch those kids battle through adversity and display Christ in everything that they were doing.”
2020-2021 Rockingham Rage Roster
No. Player Position Class
00 Jack Foye C Sr.
3 Rylan Knight G Sr.
12 Amon Griffin F So.
13 Gabe Booth G So.
20 Garrett Hughes G 8th
21 Jeremiah Reid F Fr.
23 Michah Newcomb G Fr.
24 Jaylin Kaylor G So.
41 Izak McPherson F So.
42 Travis Garcia G 8th
52 BW Kennedy F So.
Staff
Head Coach: Jeff Kaylor