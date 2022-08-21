Rockingham County, RCC form EMS Academy in wake of personnel shortage

WENTWORTH — With critical staff shortages crippling the county’s emergency services division, Rockingham County Government announced Thursday it has partnered with Rockingham Community College to create an EMS Academy.

The chief goals of the program: to recruit and retain emergency-service personnel by offering trainees an affordable education during which they can work for pay while earning their Emergency Medical Tech-Basic credentials, county officials announced in the news release.

Program designers hope the academy will give people a chance to earn their credentials without a major disruption to their financial responsibilities.

“We have heard numerous times there are people who dream of a career in EMS but cannot afford to attend the classes,” said Rockingham County Director of Emergency Services Rodney Cates.

Cates and his emergency response workers have been under heightened pressure this year with roughly 14 positions unfilled, Cates told the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in late April when he successfully appealed for bonuses for his workers. At that time, Cates had vacancies for 11 paramedics and three EMTs.

Taxed with major emergencies over the past two years, including the pandemic and the June 2021 tubing accident along the Dan River, which left five members of one family dead from drowning, Cates has made do with about 48 full-time response workers.

Of that total, 41 are paramedics and seven are EMTs, Cates said in April. The agency also relies on 15 part-time paramedics and EMTs to serve the rural county of about 91,000 residents that spans 573 square miles, Cates said in April.

The new academy may help solve the shortage, Cates hopes.

Applicants must fill out applications with Rockingham County and undergo interviews and RCC acceptance testing.

Those accepted will be listed as EMT trainees and considered full-time employees with Rockingham County while attending the academy.

Trainees will be paid a salary 5% percent below the minimum for EMT-Basic personnel.

And trainees must attend and participate in all aspects of the training curriculum and successfully pass all examinations required of the course and state guidelines.

Those who successfully complete the academy are credentialed as an EMT-Basic, are selected as full-time (Non-Trainee) members of Rockingham County EMS and continue their education in the EMS curriculum (EMT-A and EMT-P) for a two-year period from the date they earn their EMT-Basic credential.

All candidates will be fully reimbursed for any out-of-pocket educational expenses incurred, not to exceed $3,500 per fiscal year, the release said.

“The EMS Academy will give people an avenue to pursue their dreams,” County Manager Lance Metzler said. “They will be paid to work and go to school right here in Rockingham County, while achieving a dream.”

Following the establishment of the EMS Academy, county officials have plans to introduce programs which will allow trainees to continue their education and earn EMT-A and EMT-P credentials, which are more advanced.

For more information, visit county job listings at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21083 and fill out an application online.

Based on salary projections for the fiscal year 2023, Cates said entry level paramedics will make $18.50 per hour or $39,972 annually. The average hourly rate for all paramedics is $19.34, Cates said. For EMTs, pay is set at $15.05 per hour or $32,885 annually, with an average hourly rate of $15.35, Cates said.

By contrast, the average paramedic salary in neighboring Guilford County is roughly $44,000. And the national average pay for paramedics is just above $46,000, according to salary.com.