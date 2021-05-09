Rockingham County residents can now apply online for concealed handgun permits

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County residents now have the option of submitting their Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) applications online, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

To submit an online application for a permit to carry a concealed handgun, visit our website at http://rockinghamsheriff.com. Then go to the “Gun Permits” tab at the top of the page and select “Concealed Carry Permits” from the drop-down menu.

Follow page directions on how to submit your application.

CHP applications may also be submitted in person to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office’s Records Division on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. A printable CHP application packet is available on the “Concealed Carry Permits” page of the RCSO website.

Permits to buy firearms can also be submitted online by selecting “Firearm Purchase Permits” on the drop-down menu under the “Gun Permits” tab at the top of the RCSO webpage at rockinghamsheriff.com, the release said.