Rockingham County school board seeks public input on superintendent search

EDEN — The Rockingham County Board of Education has hired the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) to help facilitate its search for the next superintendent of the Rockingham County Schools (RCS).

Longtime Superintendent Rodney Shotwell will complete his contract in June after serving the district for nearly 16 years.

As part of its search for a new top administrator, “the board is seeking direct input from interested students, parents, other members of the community and district staff to help shape the search process and to assist in defining the characteristics, experience, and skills desired in the next RCS superintendent,’’ school board officials said in a news release.

The district has launched a Community Survey that may be completed online by going to superintendent search survey link on the Rockingham County Schools website: https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/. All surveys must be completed by Feb. 4. Results are scheduled to be compiled, summarized, and presented by NCSBA at the RCS board meeting on Feb. 14.

All RCS employees will have an opportunity to complete a separate online Staff Survey. Administrators will share directions to the survey via school district email, the release said, and surveys are due Feb. 4.