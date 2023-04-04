EDEN — Members of the Rockingham County Board of Education recently formalized the hiring of a new public information officer and a mental health administrator.

Sean Gladieux will serve as the district’s new Director of Safety and Public Information Officer.

Gladieux, who has 25 years of law enforcement experience within the Greensboro Police Department, will replace Adam Powell in the role and officially begin his job on April 17, according to a news release from the school district.

The former captain of the GPD’s Training Division, Gladieux held numerous leadership positions within the force and earned certifications from numerous law enforcement training programs, the release said.

He further has worked as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Guilford County Community College.

Most recently, Gladieux worked as vice president of operations at Technology Concepts & Design, Inc., a legal technology and services company headquartered in Greensboro.

Gladieux also served as the company’s expert on security, conducting security assessments of museums, banks, corporate offices and educational complexes, the release said.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree in communication and political science from Bowling Green State University in Kentucky and his master’s of science degree in criminal justice with a specialization in security and terrorism from East Carolina University in Greenville.

For more than 30 years, Gladieux and his wife, Jill, have lived in Greensboro. They have one daughter, Gabrielle, who attends the University of Alabama, where she is a member of the Crimson Tide’s women’s gymnastics team.

During the school board’s March 27 work session meeting, members also announced that Shannon Hazelwood will be the district’s new mental health coordinator.

Hazelwood has served the students of Rockingham County for more than two decades as a teacher in Reidsville, guidance counselor and behavioral health specialist within the system.

“I love being a part of the very school system that I was a student in, and I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our community,” Hazelwood said.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

After five years at Reidsville Middle School, and earning her advanced master’s degree in school counseling from North Carolina A&T State University, Hazelwood worked as a guidance counselor at Rockingham County High School for 11 years.

Later, she taught and worked as a counselor at Reidsville High School.

In 2021, Hazelwood began working as a behavioral health specialist, serving Rockingham County Middle School and Williamsburg Elementary.

Most recently, she added duties of serving as Data and Compliance Lead for Project Aware in the school system.

Hazelwood has been married to her husband for 22 years and has three children: Luke, 19, Drew, 16, and Kate, 9.