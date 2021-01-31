Rockingham County Schools all remote on Monday due to winter weather

EDEN Rockingham County Public Schools will operate all remotely and with a two hour instruction delay on Monday due to the threat of freezing rain, fog and black ice, administrators announced Sunday evening.

On Monday, all buildings will be open for school level administrators and other essential personnel. such as custodial and maintenance staff. Central Office, school level administration and other departments should report to work at 10:00 a.m. And all staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely.

The school district will not provide meal service on Monday, but will resume meal service for the remainder of the week.

Child Care will open at 9:00 a.m.