Rockingham County Schools recently announced Dr. Star Norton as the next Principal at Dillard Academy in Madison.

Norton graduated from Ferrum College in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in Liberal Arts and a double minor in teacher education and psychology.

At Ferrum, she served as class president for three years and vice president for one year. In 2014, Norton earned a master's degree in Education Administration and Supervision from Liberty University.

In December of 2020, she earned her doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech. She is the first in her family to graduate from high school and college.

Norton has served as a teacher, instructional coach, and school administrator.

Dr. Norton has written several works including her dissertation, published a chapter in the Handbook of Social Justice Interventions in Education with Dr. Carol Mullen, has been featured by the Virginia Department of Education for her work with the Comprehensive Needs Assessment process (CNA), serves as a guest speaker for doctoral cohorts to provide guidance and support, and has shared her work in the field of education with many organizations such as the Society of Professors by hosting sessions at conferences.

Dr. Lori Beth Davis has been named principal at Williamsburg Elementary School.

Davis was born, raised and currently resides in Bassett, Va. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in Health Services Management from Jefferson College of Health Sciences and her master of arts degree in teaching from Hollins University.

Davis earned a post-graduate certificate in Administration and Supervision from Johns Hopkins University and her Ed. D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech.

Throughout her career, Davis has worked in education in various capacities, including teacher and assistant principal.

She began her career with Henry County Public Schools prior to teaching for Rockingham County Schools at RCMS from 2006-2016 where she educated 6th, 7th & 8th grade students in Science and Social Studies. Lori was promoted to assistant principal and served in that capacity at Rockingham County High School, Central Elementary School and J.E. Holmes Middle School.

Davis' goal as the new Principal of Williamsburg Elementary School is to continue the tradition of academic success for all students.

“I am excited to be promoted to principal and join the Williamsburg family,'' she said. "I look forward to serving, supporting and building strong relationships with the Williamsburg Elementary community.”

Rockingham County Schools announced that Wendy Southard is the new principal at Central Elementary School.

Mrs. Southard was born and raised in Eden, NC and is an alumnus of Morehead High School. She earned an associate of applied science degree in Early Childhood Development from Rockingham Community College. In addition, she received her bachelor of arts degree in Elementary Education from Greensboro College and her master’s in Educational Theory and Practice from Arkansas State University.

Further, Mrs. Southard earned an Ed.S in Administration from Capella University. She is currently working toward her doctoral degree.

Mrs. Southard has worked in education in various capacities. She worked for the Rockingham County Enrichment Center as a rehabilitation therapist assistant and served as the co-director of the Reidsville High School Child Development Center before beginning her teaching career. She has taught 2nd and 3rd grade, as well as, 6th grade English Language Arts and Social Studies.

In 2012, she was named the District Teacher of the Year for Rockingham County Schools. Southard most recently served as the interim Principal of Central Elementary.

Kristin Widerman Nuckles has been named assistant principal at Rockingham Middle School.

Nuckles is a native of Rockingham County and has lived in the Wentworth area all of her life. She attended Leaksville Spray Elementary School in Eden, both Holmes and Rockingham County Middle School, and graduated from Rockingham County High School in 2013 as the salutatorian.

Nuckles attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill to study chemistry and biology in order to become a pediatrician, but quickly realized she was an educator at heart. She transferred to UNC-Greensboro to pursue a bachelor's degree in middle grades education with concentrations in English Language Arts and English as a second language. Nuckles graduated summa cum laude in 2017. .

"I want to let the students, families and staff at Rockingham County Middle know just how thrilled I am to continue working with such an impeccable group of people! I am so excited to learn and grow beside you all, each and every day!"

Laura Carter named has been named principal of Rockingham Early College High School.

Ms. Carter is excited about this opportunity and to continue the fantastic partnership between Rockingham County College and Rockingham County Schools.

“I am ecstatic about the possibilities of innovative opportunities that await through the formulation of this partnership. I look forward to working with the staff and students at RECHS.”

Carter received her associate's degree in Applied Science from Rockingham Community College and her bachelor of arts degree in Elementary Education from North Carolina A&T State University. She further earned her master of arts degree in Executive Leadership from Gardner Webb University. Carter holds an Academically & Intellectually Gifted Education Licensure from Duke University. Carter is currently pursuing her doctorate degree at High Point University. Carter was named RCS Assistant Principal of the Year in 2019 and Teacher of the year in 2010.

“I am confident that the next phase of distinction at Rockingham Early College High School will continue the development and success of our students, under the leadership of Principal Carter,'' said Superintendent John Stover. "I look forward to supporting her and the entire RECHS community in preparation for next school year.”

Russell Vernon has been named new principal of Rockingham County High School

Vernon said he is excited about this opportunity to partner and continue to serve the community. “I am fortunate to live in Wentworth with my wife, Amanda and our son, Carter and now to have the opportunity to be a greater part of the RCHS community and culture is even more rewarding.”

Vernon received his Associate Degree in Arts from Rockingham Community College. Vernon earned his Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University and his Master of School Administration from Appalachian State University. Vernon continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he earned his Education Specialist/Superintendent License (Ed.S).

Vernon has been a member of the Rockingham County Schools family for nearly 25 years. He has previously served RCS as Principal at the Rockingham Early College High School for five years, Huntsville Elementary School for three years and Draper Elementary School (as a Turnaround Principal partnering with DPI) for four years. In addition, he was Assistant Principal at Leaksville-Spray Elementary School and Wentworth Elementary School. Also, Vernon has been a teacher at Rockingham County Middle School and Wentworth Middle School.

Rockingham County Schools recognized Vernon as Principal of the Year in 2021 and Assistant Principal of the year in 2008. In addition to being a Principal, Vernon is a Fire Commissioner at the Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department, a retired volunteer fireman with 20 years of service, and is currently a member of the Reidsville Rotary Club.

“I am confident that the next phase of excellence at Rockingham County High School will continue the development and success of our scholars, under the leadership of Principal Vernon,'' Stover said. "I look forward to supporting him and the entire RCHS community in preparation for next school year.”