Rockingham County Schools announces new administrators

Rockingham County Schools recently announced three new administrative positions.

Erselle Young on Sept. 2 will become the district’s new Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Logistics.

Young will oversee the RCS district’s transportation, nutrition, technology and maintenance, among many other duties, Superintendent John Stover said in a news release.

Young, who has worked for Rockingham County Schools since 2002, has served as a principal at two schools in the district, while also managing the district’s Nutrition and Career/Technical Education departments.

“Her diverse experiences will give her a unique perspective, along with the ability to align our operations with school needs,” Stover said.

A graduate of Averett University, Young holds a master’s degree in School Administration from Appalachian State University. Young worked in the banking industry for nearly a decade before becoming a member of the adjunct faculty at Patrick Henry Community College Foundation in Martinsville, Va., in 1999.

In 2008, Young became principal at Williamsburg Elementary School, where she served until 2012, before being named principal at Reidsville Middle School. In 2015, Young became the Rockingham County Schools Child Nutrition Director. Young served as the district’s Child Nutrition Director for six years until 2021, when she became the Director of Career and Technical Education for RCS.

James Rorrer has been hired as Director of Maintenance for Rockingham County Schools.

A native of Rockingham County, Rorrer served as an apprentice and helper to his father, James Rorrer Sr., who worked over 30 years as a custodian serving Holmes Middle School, Dalton McMichael High School and Monroeton Elementary School.

Rorrer has worked for the district’s schools for the last 18 years.

Rorrer began his full-time career at McMichael High School at age 18 as an intern custodian, then a Child Nutrition worker at the school.

By age 20, Rorrer joined the district’s Maintenance Department under Director Dwayne Strader, where he began as a painter and roofer, working with the late Allen Graves.

While a painter for RCS, Rorrer continued his education at Rockingham Community College in Applied Science Electric Technologies. Rorrer has earned numerous certifications and a NC School Electrician License. He was recently named to lead maintenance over Wentworth and Eden schools.

Jason Hyler has been named the district’s Director of Secondary Schools.

In his new role, Hyler will oversee the district’s middle and high schools, driver’s education programs and disciplinary hearings.

“I’m excited we are able to leverage Mr. Hyler’s strength in data analysis with his experience in leading schools. This combination will support our principals’ focus on instruction and creating excellent learning environments,” Stover said in the release.

Born and raised in Eden, Hyler graduated from Morehead High School in 1997.

He attended Gardner-Webb University from 1997 to 2001, where he double-majored in Sports Management and Sociology.

Hyler taught exceptional children at Morehead from 2001 to 2005.

In 2005, Hyler was accepted into the NC Principal Fellow Program. He also obtained a Masters of School Administration degree at North Carolina A&T State University.

During the 2006-2007 school year, Hyler completed a year-long internship at Bethany Elementary School, Rockingham County Middle School and Rockingham County High School.

In 2007, Hyler became an assistant principal in the Alamance-Burlington School System at B. Everett Jordan Elementary School in Graham. In 2009, he became an assistant principal at Rockingham County Middle School, where he served for two years. In 2011, Hyler became principal of Stoneville Elementary School. The school exceeded growth goals during each of the four years Hyler served as principal.

In 2015, Hyler was named Director of Testing and Accountability for the RCS district, the position he held until accepting his new post.