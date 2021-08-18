Rockingham County Schools announces winner of 2021-22 Beginning Teacher of Excellence

EDEN — The Rockingham County Schools district on Monday announced it’s 2021-2022 Beginning Teacher of Excellence Award to Lindsay Shropshire, an instructor at Rockingham County Middle School.

The award came as a surprise to Shropshire with a visit from RCS Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell and RCS Board of Education Chairman Kimberly McMichael and member Vickie McKinney, and RCS Beginning

Teacher Program Coordinator Angela Martin.

The group presented Shropshire with fresh flowers, as well as her award for top performance as an eighth-grade English Language Arts (ELA) and Social Studies teacher at the middle school.

The two finalists for RCS 2021-22 Beginning Teacher of Excellence were Shropshire and Carly Stevens of Huntsville Elementary School.

RCS administrators congratulated both women for their “professionalism and true compassion for children’’ in a Monday press release from the district.

Shropshire’s honor will be further celebrated on Sept. 21 at the annual Rockingham County Schools Teacher of the Year banquet.