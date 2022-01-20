Rockingham County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday due to possibility of icy roads

EDEN — With the possibility of icy roads Friday morning, Rockingham County Schools students will learn remotely, the district says.

The decision was made in collaboration with Rockingham County Emergency Services, the district said Thursday evening in a news release.

All buildings will be open at 10 a.m. for central office, school level administrators, teachers and other essential personnel. All employees should review their options regarding reporting to work, the district said. Child care will also open at 10 a.m.

Instructional staff may report to work if it is safe to do so or may work remotely, the district said. Essential employees should work with their supervisors to report to work safely, and all other staff may report to work, work remotely or take leave or make up the time.

Friday will be a "no day" for school nutrition staff and bus drivers.