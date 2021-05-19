Rockingham County Schools to offer vaccine to 12 and up starting May 19

Cone to offer J&J vaccine starting May 26

In other vaccine news, Cone Health officials announced on Tuesday that the health system will begin offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on May 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and appointments must be made by phone by calling 336-890-1188, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. -7 p.m. “Our experts have reviewed the data from the CDC, FDA and others and believe the J&J vaccine remains safe and effective,” says Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer DeAnne Brooks.

Use of the vaccine was suspended by the federal government on April 13 after rare incidents of blood clots occurred in people who had taken the vaccine. Its use was reauthorized 10 days later.

Cone Health is unaware of any blood clotting problems from the J&J doses it has given out, officials said in the release.

“I see the pause as proof that the safety systems work,” said Brooks. “The pause also allowed health authorities to caution doctors against using a typical clot treatment that could be dangerous and share that alternative treatments may need to be given.”