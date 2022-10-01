Rockingham County sees thousands lose power, trees

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — As rain drizzled and winds dwindled on Saturday, thousands in Rockingham County were in the dark due to power outages caused by downed trees and fierce wind gusts Friday night and early Saturday morning, emergency officials reported.

At least 7,332 Duke Energy customers in the county of 91,000 were without power on Saturday morning, representing 14.22% of the utility giant's area customers.

No information was immediately available about when customers could expect to turn the lights back on.

In neighboring Stokes County, scores of trees were down on N.C. 65 and several homes sustained damage from fallen trees and limbs.

According to the Eden Police Department, a residence at 821 Oak Ridge Drive off of N.C. 14 experienced a back deck fire that spread rapidly to the eves and attic of the house. Eden Fire Department joined police and rescue workers from four stations in response to the blaze.

City work crews in Eden were busy on Saturday morning clearing debris from a fallen tree on a residence at 889 Morgan Road, Eden officials reported.

No reports of injuries were reported in Rockingham County.

In anticipation of strong winds and heavy rain from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Rockingham County Schools canceled classes on Friday.

Numerous civic events and school sports match-ups were cancelled due to the heavy rain.

The Dan, Mayo and Smith Rivers were elevated with swift muddy current carrying limbs downstream early Saturday.

Mayodan in western Rockingham County had this week rolled out hay bales for its annual "What the Hay'' festival sculpture contest. And several works in progress were soggy by Saturday, including a castle fashioned from more than a half dozen wheels of straw.

By Saturday, weather officials said the county would only take on less than an inch of additional rain as the storms petered out with breezy winds from 15-25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.