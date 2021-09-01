Rockingham County Sheriff Offers Tips for Safe Labor Day Holiday

WENTWORTH — With the approach of the Labor Day weekend, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page asks all citizens to exercise caution in traffic.

Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, highways experience one of the highest traffic flows of the year. Page reminds all Rockingham County residents to follow these safety tips:

• Always shift your attention every few seconds, constantly scanning the road ahead and behind you. Never blankly stare ahead or fix your gaze on one point on the road.

• When passing an automobile, always glance at the ground beside the front wheel of the car you intend to pass. You will know instantly if the car is about to veer - giving you an extra few seconds to respond.

• You should pull out into the opposite lane of traffic when passing while you are still well behind the car in front. This should give you some time and space to build up speed and will enable you to pull back into your own lane should the need arise. Never cut abruptly out of your lane into the opposite lane when passing.

• Always signal your intentions with your brake lights, turn signals, horn and/or headlights so that other drivers will see you well before you change course.