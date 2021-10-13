Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, RPD, to host free prescription drug drop-off event

REIDSVILLE — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Reidsville Police Department to host the free Prescription Drug Drop-Off event on Oct. 15th from 3 -4:30 p.m. at Baptist Temple Church located at 729 Wentworth Street in Reidsville.

The initiative, designed to provide a safe depository for prescription drugs that might otherwise be abused, will take place alongside Lot 2540’s regularly scheduled Community Mobile Market Food Pantry.

LOT 2540 is a community-based organization and ministry that partners with businesses, churches, organizations, and non-profits to provide healthy food, hope, and resources to county residents.

During the drop-off, RCSO deputies and police officers will collect unwanted or expired prescription drugs to safely dispose of them at no cost. All medications should be removed from their prescription containers and placed in clear, sealable bags for disposal. No liquids, medical devices or needles will be accepted.