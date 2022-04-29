Rockingham County Special Olympics back after 2 year hiatus, better than ever

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Rockingham County Special Olympics was held Friday at Reidsville Senior High School, with dozens of eager athletes turning out for personal victories, medals and most importantly, long-delayed fellowship.

The event, a long-time favorite in the community, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic's health restrictions. Judging by the huge turnout and all of the smiling faces, the Special Olympics was bigger and better than ever as athletes participated in a variety of track and field events throughout the day.

Rockingham County Special Olympics Coordinator Shane Woodall kicked off the opening ceremony by presenting the Exceptional Children Distinguished Impact Award to Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell and thanking him for his support of the event over the years.

“I was really flabbergasted and shocked,'' Shotwell said. "I did it to Shane last year, recognizing him. It’s people like him that make all of this possible. I just feel very fortunate that I’ve been here to see the success of this program and the victories. There is nothing like it when you see these adults and young children participate in this – there is just no better feeling. There are a thousand other people who could have received this that have done just as much or more.”

Following an a capella version of the "Star-Spangled Banner," by county resident Clyde Mabe, and the presentation of the colors, student athletes from elementary and high schools from across the county joined to march around the track at Reidsville’s Community Stadium to a cheering crowd.

After the parade of athletes, athletes enjoyed hours of friendly competition and fellowship.

Reidsville Senior High School once again rolled out the red carpet for the annual event as school officials, law enforcement officers and volunteers from across the county came out to lend support to the Special Olympic athletes.

In addition, scores of county students from every grade level volunteered along with adults.

The RSHS marching band performed at the event and the drum corps, with its rhythmic cadence, led to spontaneous dancing by kids and adults alike.

After the two year hiatus of the event due to the pandemic, Shotwell said having the Special Olympics back made him realize just how important the hallmark event for special needs individuals is to county residents.

“We need each other – and they need each other,'' Shotwell said. "This is a big thing each year for families and friends that may not see each other during the year. They reconnect out here and realize they have got this big community that supports them and they support each other. That’s what makes Rockingham County a special place.''

For more information about the Special Olympics in North Carolina visit sonc.net.