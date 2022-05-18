Rockingham County tallies 4,617 early votes

WENTWORTH — When early voting ended on May 14, elections officials tallied 4,617 Rockingham County voters had cast their ballots at the county’s four one-stop early voting sites.
Early voting began in the county on April 28 for the 2022 Primary Election. Election Day was May 17. Rockingham County, with a population of roughly 91,000 residents, had 60,743 registered voters as of March 1, county elections records show.
Over the 17 days of early voting, the Eden Public Library polling site counted 1,242 votes, while Reidsville’s library polling station tallied 1,090. In Wentworth, 1,256 voters turned out to vote early at the county elections board headquarters, while 1,029 marked ballots at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, elections officials said in a news release.
The last day to submit an Absentee Ballot Request was May 10.