Rockingham County taps Crowder as new fire marshal

WENTWORTH — Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates named Anthony Crowder as Rockingham County Fire Marshal on Tuesday. He replaces William Lingle, who went to work with another agency.
“We are excited to have Anthony join our Emergency Services Team as the Fire Marshal,'' Cates said in a news release. "Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge from both municipal and county fire experience and has provided instruction in various fire curriculums to many fire departments in the county. He is also a certified paramedic who can further assist with critical calls for service. Anthony joins a very talented team of assistant fire marshals who already have a proven track record in efficient and effective code inspections, fire life safety programs, and investigations. Each of these talented individuals working together will be a continued benefit in all aspects of the duties of the Fire Marshal's Office.”
A lifelong resident of Rockingham County, Crowder has spent his entire career in emergency services as a paramedic and fulltime firefighter. He earned an associate's degree in Fire Protection Technology from Guilford Technical Community College and a bachelor of science degree in Fire and Emergency Services Administration from Fayetteville State University.
Crowder and his wife, Tracy, have three children: Hayley, Christian, and Daniel. Besides spending time with family, Crowder enjoys hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities.
