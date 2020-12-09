Rockingham County taps new Director of Public Health

WENTWORTH — With more than seven years of experience working in both regional and consolidated public health agencies, Fred "Trey" Wright took over as Rockingham County's new Director of Public Health on Monday.

“In Public Health we are in the business of helping others, and this is core value I live by,” Wright said in a news release.

Wright replaces Susan Young, a registered nurse who had served since the beginning of the pandemic, as the county's interim public health director.

“I am excited to be a part of the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health,'' Wright said in the release.

Wright has much experience in the promotion of health education and in working with diverse populations across North Carolina.

Prior to joining the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, Wright served as the deputy health director for the Nash County Health Department. In Nash County, Wright provided oversight of health promotion, animal control, and case management, and served as the agency’s public information officer and accreditation coordinator.