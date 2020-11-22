Rockingham County teen dies of apparent suicide Saturday at Mecklenburg juvenile detention center, NC officials say

CHARLOTTE — A teen housed housed at the Mecklenburg Jail North Juvenile Detention Center died of an apparent suicide Saturday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The 17-year-old victim was from Rockingham County, officials said.

Investigators say he was staying at the Mecklenburg County jail site while in the custody of the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice. He had been admitted to the facility the day before, on Nov. 20, officials said

"The juvenile was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 1:50 p.m. ... After CPR was performed by facility medical staff and first responders, the juvenile resident was pronounced deceased at approximately 3:12 p.m.," the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "There were no signs of foul play."

Staff at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte pronounced him dead, officials said. The NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.