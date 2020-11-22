Rockingham County teen dies of apparent suicide Saturday at Mecklenburg juvenile detention center, NC officials say

CHARLOTTE — A teen housed housed at the Mecklenburg Jail North Juvenile Detention Center died of an apparent suicide Saturday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The 17-year-old victim was from Rockingham County, officials said.
Investigators say he was staying at the Mecklenburg County jail site while in the custody of the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice. He had been admitted to the facility the day before, on Nov. 20, officials said
"The juvenile was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 1:50 p.m. ... After CPR was performed by facility medical staff and first responders, the juvenile resident was pronounced deceased at approximately 3:12 p.m.," the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "There were no signs of foul play."
Staff at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte pronounced him dead, officials said. The NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.
"It is particularly difficult to lose a young person to such an unfortunate tragedy. Our staff is grieving, and this is a very emotional time for all involved," Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a release. "We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and mourn with them during this trying time."
North Carolina operates seven juvenile detention centers and "monitors and supports four county-operated juvenile detention centers," according to NCDPS.gov. The youths are given mental health screenings and follow-up help as needed, the site reports.
"Juvenile detention centers are secure, temporary facilities where a juvenile will stay while waiting to go to court or until a placement can be arranged," the site says. "Juveniles are placed in detention by court order pending hearing, disposition or placement. ... Youths are typically housed in a detention center closest to their home county."
