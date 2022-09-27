Rockingham County to host Lead for North Carolina local government fellow

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has been chosen to serve as a host county for a statewide program that teaches recent college graduates about government with hands-on experience.

The county is one of 23 such host sites statewide for the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program, part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.

Olivia Leggett, a recent graduate of Elon University, began her one-year paid local government fellowship here in August and works in the office of Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler.

“I️ became a LFNC fellow to combine my interest in local government with my love for North Carolina,” said Leggett, a native of McLean, Va.

“I️ hope to serve Rockingham County by applying the skills and knowledge I️ gained in economics and public policy during my undergraduate experience at Elon. I️ am excited to serve in the county manager's office and become a part of the community!

LFNC is designed to serve as a bridge between N.C. communities and committed young leaders, according to UNC. With the launch of its fourth cohort this year, the program has placed 74 fellows in positions with municipal governments, county governments, and regional councils across the state.

By recruiting, training, and placing these fellows, it seeks to strengthen public institutions, support local communities, and cultivate a new generation of public service leaders, organizers said in a recent news release.

“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity in Rockingham County for recent college graduates,'' Metzler said.

“This fellowship allows young people to gain real-world experience by serving our community. They are introduced to the different facets local government provides for its residents.

The 23 fellowship placements span levels of local government: 10 will serve in municipalities, eight in county offices, and six in regional councils of government. I️n total, fellows’ assignments cover 37 counties.

Fellows will work in areas including budgeting, management, opioid response, planning, housing, and economic development.

Lead for North Carolina is made possible through funding from the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation, AmeriCorps, The Anonymous Trust, Golden LEAF Foundation, The Jessie Ball duPont Fund, the North Carolina League of Municipalities, State Farm, Wells Fargo, and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

Lead for North Carolina is joined by the following founding partners: the North Carolina League of Municipalities, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the North Carolina City/County Management Association, and Lead for America.