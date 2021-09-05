Rockingham County Welcomes Sky Electronics and Arcade

MAYODAN — Sky’s Electronics and Arcade has opened a new business here and celebrated a ribbon cutting with local officials on Sept. 1.

Rockingham County’s Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism office honored the town’s newest small businness with the ceremony at the shop at 421 S. 2nd Avenue in downtown. Sky’s owner Jonathan Montanez and economic development officials spoke during the event.

Montanez told his guests that over the years he had noticed the lack of an affordable electronic store and too few entertainment options in the community, especially for kids. This inspired him to open a shop that could offer both, he said.

Sky’s offers electronics and entertainment under one roof, including liquidated and refurbished computers, laptops, smart watches, smart phones, and video games for purchase. The store also features a game room which includes coin- and dollar- fed video games, pool and air hockey tables, and multicades to rent by the hour.

The colorful arcade further features a snack bar.

Hours are:

Monday and Wednesday, from 1-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at www.skys-gifts.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

