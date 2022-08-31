Rockingham County woman brings hope, education to Guatemalan children in need

Editor’s Note: This story first ran in the July 6 edition of the Charlotte-based Catholic News Herald.

GREENSBORO — A life-changing mission trip grounded six years ago inspired a Rockingham County woman to found Mary’s Hope, a source of great help to children and their families in Guatemala.

“God leads us where we need to go,” said Julie Ray of Reidsville, who launched Mary’s Hope and makes her living as a fifth-grade teacher at St. Pius X School in Greensboro.

In 2016, Ray embarked on a mission trip to Guatemala City to volunteer for Dories Promise Orphanage.

“We fed 400 kids at a soup kitchen and gave food baskets out in the community, walking from home to home,” she said.

While there, Ray witnessed generations of poverty; fathers who risked their lives to find things to recycle for cash just to feed their families. “There’s got to be more we can do,’’ Ray said.

So there in the small city of Santa Maria de Jesus, located in the southern part of the country, about 12 miles from Antigua, Guatemala, Ray started Mary’s Hope Inc.

Located beneath the slopes of the volcano, Volcan de Agua, the city is quite poor and many families live in one-room homes with no electricity or running water.

Ray’s central task was clear: to provide education.

“Education really is the key to helping children,” said Ray, a mother of three, who has experience teaching language arts.

About five dozen students attend Mary’s Hope two days a week, with the grades taking turns, Ray said.

“Because of COVID-19, we were considered licensed as a school because no other schools were open,” Ray said of the nonprofit. The students received credit each year and moved up in grades.

Most Mary’s Hope students are born into extreme poverty, Ray said, explaining children are needed to help with household chores and have very few enrichment experiences outside the home.

“We had to teach them how to be kids, teach them how to play and teach them what ice cream was,” she said.

Mary’s Hope has a broad reach on the ground at Santa Maria de Jesus, said Mary Cowan Lehman, the organization’s operations coordinator.

“We really focus on wrapping around the entire child,” not only through educational services, but also through supportive services and enrichment programs, Lehman said. Mary’s Hope meets a child’s basic needs and provides a loving and stable school environment, she said.

“The educational program, our central task, supports the learning of our 60 children from the Santa Maria de Jesus community,” said Claudia Maria Roncal Duque, project manager in Guatemala. The school meets year-round, except in November and December.

But Mary’s Hope is more than just a school. “We celebrate the end of each school year with a certificate and end-of-year experiences,” said Ray.

“Rather than giving gifts, our project manager, Claudia, provides experiences like visiting museums, gardens, the zoo, day outings, ice cream and more.”

Mary’s Hope also is supporting a young woman as she goes to college by helping her with transportation, books and food.

“She wants to be a professional chef,” Ray said.

Besides the school and academics program, Mary’s Hope helps mothers and infants through its Family Wellness Program, Lehman said.

The organization provided emergency food assistance during the worst phase of the global pandemic. And on Mother’s Day, Mary’s Hope provided food to more than 75 mothers and their families.

The Family Wellness Program further provides diapers and other baby items, over-the-counter medicine, doctor’s care and audiology services to mothers and babies.

Mary’s Hope students attend on Saturdays for extracurricular activities, such as the MHI Chess Club.

They train for eight weeks, learning critical-reasoning skills, then compete with neighboring villages, Ray said.

“We want to make sure we are providing enrichment that’s ‘play’ for children but also educational structured play,” Lehman said.

Something like chess is ideal because it develops spatial reasoning, cognitive development and fine motor skills.

“We are very much focused on child-centered services,” Lehman said. “We really keep a close eye on creating lasting change ... transformational change that will pull entire generations, in time, out of poverty through education.”

“We have great support from Holy Family, Our Lady of Grace Church and St. Pius X,” Ray said.

And the love was apparent in February.

“On Valentine’s Day, St. Pius X School and MHI students exchanged valentines via Zoom,’’ Ray said. “Maybe one day, St. Pius X students will compete with the Mary’s Hope Chess Club online.”