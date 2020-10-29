Rockingham County's Upcoming Bookmobile schedule

The Rockingham County Bookmobile is rolling across the county, delivering quality reading material — a great means of escape during the trying times of the pandemic. Look for the library on wheels at:
TUESDAYs: Eagle Express Truck Stop on Hwy. 220 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
2301 U.S. Hwy. 220, Stokesdale, 27357
WEDNESDAYs: Moore's Grocery & Auto Parts in Bethany 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
5991 NC-65, Reidsville, 27320
THURSDAYs: French's Corner Country Store & Grill in Ruffin, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
3154 Worsham Mill Rd, Ruffin, 27326
2nd FRIDAY of EACH MONTH: Rockingham County Governmental Center 12-1:30 p.m.
371 NC Hwy. 65, Reidsville, 27320
The Bookmobile will focus primarily on providing Wi-Fi to the outskirts of Rockingham County, but book-seeking patrons are welcome, as well. Only one guest may peruse books at a time and masks are required.
For more information, visit: www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com
