Rockingham COVID-19 cases down among students, school staff, infection rate still high

WENTWORTH — As the state and nation saw COVID-19 cases slow a bit over the past week, Rockingham County Schools marked a sharp decrease in new infections among students and staff during the last days of September.

And the number of students and staff required to quarantine also dropped for the first time since the start of school in August, according to statistics compiled by the district from Sept. 20-26.

During that time, student infections fell from 108 the week before to 66,while staff infections slid from nine cases Sept. 13-19 to just two cases.

Quarantine numbers for Sept. 20-26 were 717 and 40 for students and staff, respectively—a much more encouraging rate than the week before when 1,052 students and 67 staff were forced to stay off campus because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

District statistics showed the highest number of new cases were found between Sept. 20-26 at McMichael High School in Mayodan with 12 new diagnosed in students. Holmes Middle School had the next highest number of new cases of COVID-19 with 10 testing positive among students.