Rockingham COVID-19 cases down among students, school staff, infection rate still high

WENTWORTH — As the state and nation saw COVID-19 cases slow a bit over the past week, Rockingham County Schools marked a sharp decrease in new infections among students and staff during the last days of September.
And the number of students and staff required to quarantine also dropped for the first time since the start of school in August, according to statistics compiled by the district from Sept. 20-26.
During that time, student infections fell from 108 the week before to 66,while staff infections slid from nine cases Sept. 13-19 to just two cases.
Quarantine numbers for Sept. 20-26 were 717 and 40 for students and staff, respectively—a much more encouraging rate than the week before when 1,052 students and 67 staff were forced to stay off campus because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
District statistics showed the highest number of new cases were found between Sept. 20-26 at McMichael High School in Mayodan with 12 new diagnosed in students. Holmes Middle School had the next highest number of new cases of COVID-19 with 10 testing positive among students.
As schools felt some relief, the county also enjoyed a decrease in new cases, and the infection rate dipped slightly for the second time in three weeks. The rate on Wednesday was 10.8% and had fallen to 10.4% by Friday, county health records showed. The rate is still considered more than twice the safe rate. The Centers for Disease Control terms 5% or less as a safe infection rate within a community.
No new deaths were reported in the county of about 91,000, and the COVID-19 death toll stood at 192. Rockingham County diagnosed 275 new infections this week, the county health department said.
Meanwhile, North Carolina’s statewide infection rate was a good deal lower than Rockingham’s at 7.9%. On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said 2,882 North Carolinians were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 16,605 state residents had died of the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March 2019.
Rockingham County is well behind the state in vaccinations with fewer than 40% of residents being fully inoculated, county records show. Statewide, 64% of N.C. residents are fully vaccinated, while 69% have received at least one shot, NCDHHS records show.
Vaccines and COVID-19 testing are available through the Rockingham County Health Department, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Cone Health, area pharmacies, hospitals and private physicians’ offices. Booster shots are also now available for at-risk age groups and for individuals who are immune compromised or who work in front line jobs, such as health care and food service.
For more information, call RCDHHS at 336-342-8140 or visit the agency online at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21123.