Rockingham COVID-19 Infection rate at all-time low of 2.2%

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County health officials on Friday reported 8,000 residents to have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. More heartening, though, was the new pandemic low infection rate for Rockingham at 2.2%.
In mid-January, by contrast, Rockingham County infection rates were at all-time highs, bouncing between 13-16%. February and April saw the rate drop dramatically and by May, the county succeeded at keeping the infection rate between 3-4%.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that communities keep infection rates at or below 5% in order to manage the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
For the past six weeks, hospitalizations have stayed between 55-60. Last week, three new deaths were recorded, bringing the tally for Rockingham to 131. Of that group, one was a female resident of a longterm care facility in her mid-60s, another was a male in his mid-60s living at home, and the third was a woman in her late 70s, whose residential status was unknown, according to Katrina White, public information officer for the Rockingham County Department of Health.
By Friday, 65,880 Rockingham Countians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And Trey Wright, county public health director, calculates that about 34% of the county’s 91,000 residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, the infection rate dropped to 1.4% on Friday while more than 560 North Carolinians remained hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 13, 268 in the Tar Heel state have died from the disease, according to state health statistics.
Most neighboring counties also reported infection rates below 3% on Friday, except for bordering Stokes County where the infection rate was at 5.5%.
As Wright works to entice more Rockingham Countians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Division of Public Health is campaigning in high risk neighborhoods around the county, leaving literature about the need for and safety of the vaccines, Wright said.
“With door hangers, we’ve purposely been targeting the multi-family housing and apartment complexes (in Reidsville),’’ Wright said. “We have mailed out postcards to the (housing) complexes that didn’t want us providing hangers.’’
State health officials say that 50% of North Carolina’s adult population is now fully vaccinated, while 54% of the Tar Heel state’s adults have had at least one vaccine dose.
The state reported an average of 477 new cases per day over the past week, according to NCDHHS records.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine in Rockingham County, call 336-342-8140 or visit the RCDHHS website at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.