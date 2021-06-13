Rockingham COVID-19 Infection rate at all-time low of 2.2%

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County health officials on Friday reported 8,000 residents to have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. More heartening, though, was the new pandemic low infection rate for Rockingham at 2.2%.

In mid-January, by contrast, Rockingham County infection rates were at all-time highs, bouncing between 13-16%. February and April saw the rate drop dramatically and by May, the county succeeded at keeping the infection rate between 3-4%.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that communities keep infection rates at or below 5% in order to manage the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

For the past six weeks, hospitalizations have stayed between 55-60. Last week, three new deaths were recorded, bringing the tally for Rockingham to 131. Of that group, one was a female resident of a longterm care facility in her mid-60s, another was a male in his mid-60s living at home, and the third was a woman in her late 70s, whose residential status was unknown, according to Katrina White, public information officer for the Rockingham County Department of Health.

By Friday, 65,880 Rockingham Countians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And Trey Wright, county public health director, calculates that about 34% of the county’s 91,000 residents are fully vaccinated.