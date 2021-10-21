Rockingham deputies catch Danville man who allegedly stole High Point Tesla

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office helped nab a Danville, Va., man Wednesday night as he traveled at high speed in a stolen Tesla along the U.S. 29 Bypass, officials said in a Thursday release.

Cortavius Rey-Ray Johnson, 26, of 335 Audubon Dr. Apt. 28 B in Danville, allegedly tried to purchase the black 2018 Tesla Model 3 from a High Point man by using counterfeit money and headed out of Guilford County in the car, which was reported stolen, the release said.

Guilford County Sheriff's deputies reported seeing the vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 29, crossing over into Rockingham before they lost site of the car.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies spotted the Tesla and began their pursuit of Johnson at around 9 p.m. Officials said Johnson traveled at a high speed near the Freeway Drive offramp, then exited onto Mayfield Road in Ruffin and crashed into a guard rail.

Johnson, who was traveling alone, then fled the Tesla and jumped off the Mayfield off ramp bridge onto the U.S. 29 Bypass below.

Johnson surrendered to Rockingham deputies and refused medical treatment for his minor injuries, the release said.