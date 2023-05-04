REIDSVILLE — Acting on an anonymous tip, Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday seized 23 pounds of marijuana, two stolen guns and arrested two Reidsville residents on drug charges.

The marijuana was estimated to have a street value of about $21,000, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Shamel Antione Nelson, 30, of 2521 Holiday Loop Road was charged with felonies, including: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and maintaining a dwelling to sell and deliver a controlled substance.

Nelson is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $52,500 secured bond.

Investigators also arrested Haley Anne Scott, 29, of the same address, and charged her with felonies, including: trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a vehicle to sell and deliver a controlled substance.

Scott is being held at the jail on a $25,000 bond.

"I'm thankful to the CrimeStoppers tipster, whoever they are, for reporting this,'' said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

"I'm a big supporter of our CrimeStoppers program here in Rockingham County. Tips received through CrimeStoppers routinely help law enforcement agencies all over the county solve crimes,'' Page said.

"Our guys got a lot of marijuana and two stolen guns off the streets as a result of this tip.''

Page also warned that Mexican drug cartels are lacing marijuana and other illicit drugs with the powerful and deadly narcotic Fentanyl.

Fentanyl can "come in powder, pill, or liquid form,'' Page said. "The cartels do this so the user will become hooked more quickly, but many times it results in death. Thankfully, that does not seem to be the case in this instance, but users of these drugs need to beware; you never know what you are actually getting now."

Rockingham County CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 to tipsters who give information about crimes leading to an arrest. All CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous.