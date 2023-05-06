STONEVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies, armed with state Crime Lab narcotics test results, on Thursday arrested a Stoneville man for possession of fentanyl.

Dominic Spencer Johnson of 215 Belthrop Lane was charged with Level III trafficking of an opioid and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $150,000 secured bond, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's detectives first found the fentanyl on August 31, 2021, while executing a search warrant at Johnson's home.

They discovered what would prove to be 138 grams of powdered fentanyl hidden in an electric heater in the home — a quantity federal drug agents said had the potentional to kill 69,000 people.

At the time, field testing equipment to identify narcotics was not available to county law enforcement.

Following protocol, the sheriff's office sent the purple powdered substance to the crime lab for the testing that positively identified it as fentanyl.

Those results arrived at the sheriff's office on March 31, the release said.

And with the help of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Johnson was located and arrested this week.

Since 2021, the sheriff's office has acquired rapid testing technology to determine if a substance is, or contains fentanyl. Deputies can perform such tests while at the scene of a suspected crime, the release said.